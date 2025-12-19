NUSTAR ushers in the holidays with 'Pearl of the Holiday Season' and a Season of Festive Dining

Fili Café anchors the season with Cebu’s most expansive international buffets. A Christmas to Remember features premium Yuletide classics including USDA roast beef, turkey, glazed Christmas ham, and NUSTAR’s signature spit-roasted lechon, offered during Christmas Eve and Christmas Day dinners on December 24 and 25 at P3,200 per person. Welcoming the New Year, the New Year, New Horizons showcases a globally inspired buffet curated by an award-winning team of Filipino and international chefs, with New Year’s Eve dinner and New Year’s Day lunch and dinner all priced at P3,200 per person. Regular buffet rates are set at P2,800 for dinner and Saturday lunch, while Sunday brunch is priced at P3,200, with special savings for children.

Festive offerings extend across NUSTAR’s other dining destinations. Huangdi presents Bold Persuasions, a six-course festive set menu highlighting bold Sichuan and Northern Asian flavors, priced at PHP 3,488 per person for groups of eight to ten guests. Xin Tian Di offers Prosperity Feast set menus priced at P1,100 and P1,300 per person, while Fina celebrates Filipino heritage with Paskong Pilipino family-style menus priced from P2,500 to P3,000, alongside a Mixed Seafood Special available throughout December at P1,500.

Beyond dining, guests may bring home the spirit of the season from The Christmas Store, offering handcrafted chocolates priced at PHP 1,800 and curated Christmas hampers from P2,800 to P3,800. At the Fili Lobby Lounge, freshly prepared puto bumbong and bibingka are available at P250 each. Year-end celebration’s peak at the NUSTAR Boardwalk, entitled as Carnival de Luz: Countdown to 2026 – this after-dinner countdown party is a vibrant festival of neon lights, set across Cebu City’s waterfront skyline and the iconic CCLEX bridge. The sensual Latin rhythm of DJ Elmer Dado, all-night revelry and spectacular fireworks for the breathtaking sensory experience. General admission is priced at only P988 per person which includes 2 drinks, entertainment and raffle draw. Informal standing format.

This holiday season, NUSTAR Resort Cebu invites guests to celebrate a season defined by indulgence, generosity, and shared joy. Advance reservations are highly encouraged as seating is limited across outlets. For more information and updates on holiday offers, visit www.nustar.com.ph or call (032) 888 8282. (SPONSORED CONTENT)