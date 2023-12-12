Oakridge Business Park celebrates Christmas Tree Lighting featuring Visayas' first crochet tree

Oakridge Business Park celebrated a significant milestone on November 30, 2023, by hosting its inaugural Christmas Tree Lighting Event. The highlight of the festivities was the unveiling of Visayas' First Crochet Christmas Tree, a heartwarming addition to holiday celebrations achieved through the collaborative efforts of Oakridge Business Park, Cebu Crochet Group, The Visayas Art Fair, and Zonta Club of Cebu.
Crafted from 1,200 intricately designed granny squares, the crochet tree is a testament to the creativity, dedication, and artistry of 39 talented women who dedicated 900 hours to bring this unique vision to life.
The concept of the crochet tree aimed to blend craftsmanship with modern holiday traditions, creating a display that encapsulates the essence of the season. "The Christmas tree not only showcases the creativity of the Cebuanos but also symbolizes the hope, strength, and unity of our community,” said Anne Liu, President of Oakridge Realty Development.
Complementing the Crochet Tree is an accompanying art installation—a collection of bear figures by Bear Cave. Designed by students from various institutions in Cebu, these bear installations add an extra layer of creativity to the festive ambiance, bringing a dynamic and youthful energy to the display for visitors to enjoy this holiday season.
Liu also emphasized Oakridge Business Park's commitment to infuse significance into every facet of its decorations, cultivating a narrative that is both rich and purposeful.
“The collaborative efforts with diverse groups not only enhance the overall meaning but also contribute to creating a meaningful experience for everyone involved," he said.
Adding a touch of tradition and history, is the Belen display at the Garden Plaza that takes us on a journey spanning 800 years.
Attributed to St. Francis of Assisi, the tradition of setting up a Nativity scene commenced on Christmas Eve in 1223. St. Francis aimed to visually portray the birth of Jesus in the town of Greccio, involving local villagers and live animals.
Placing an image of the Christ Child in a manger, Saint Bonaventure, a devoted follower of St. Francis, later recounted that the carved image shed tears during the enactment. The Belen stands as a timeless tribute, reminding us of the enduring spirit of Christmas and the values that unite us as a community.
As the lights on the Crochet Tree, bear art installations and the Belen display welcomes visitors, Oakridge Business Park invites everyone to join in the festive spirit.
Nestled in the heart of Cebu, Oakridge Business Park stands as a haven that not only supports the arts but also embraces diversity, offering a unique sense of place through its exceptional amenities and diverse offerings.
A defining feature of Oakridge is its vast open spaces. Upon entering the park, visitors are welcomed by a distinct atmosphere that sets it apart from other business hubs.
These expansive areas provide a welcome respite from the hustle and bustle of everyday city life, fostering an environment conducive to creativity and collaboration.
With its array of diverse dining and commercial spaces, coupled with versatile event venues such as Oakridge Pavilion, Oakridge Horizons’ Café and Oakridge Executive Club, it continues to play a pivotal role in shaping a vibrant and thriving community in Cebu. (SPONSORED CONTENT)