Oakridge Business Park celebrates Christmas Tree Lighting featuring Visayas' first crochet tree

Oakridge Business Park celebrated a significant milestone on November 30, 2023, by hosting its inaugural Christmas Tree Lighting Event. The highlight of the festivities was the unveiling of Visayas' First Crochet Christmas Tree, a heartwarming addition to holiday celebrations achieved through the collaborative efforts of Oakridge Business Park, Cebu Crochet Group, The Visayas Art Fair, and Zonta Club of Cebu.

Crafted from 1,200 intricately designed granny squares, the crochet tree is a testament to the creativity, dedication, and artistry of 39 talented women who dedicated 900 hours to bring this unique vision to life.

The concept of the crochet tree aimed to blend craftsmanship with modern holiday traditions, creating a display that encapsulates the essence of the season. "The Christmas tree not only showcases the creativity of the Cebuanos but also symbolizes the hope, strength, and unity of our community,” said Anne Liu, President of Oakridge Realty Development.

Complementing the Crochet Tree is an accompanying art installation—a collection of bear figures by Bear Cave. Designed by students from various institutions in Cebu, these bear installations add an extra layer of creativity to the festive ambiance, bringing a dynamic and youthful energy to the display for visitors to enjoy this holiday season.

Liu also emphasized Oakridge Business Park's commitment to infuse significance into every facet of its decorations, cultivating a narrative that is both rich and purposeful.

“The collaborative efforts with diverse groups not only enhance the overall meaning but also contribute to creating a meaningful experience for everyone involved," he said.

Adding a touch of tradition and history, is the Belen display at the Garden Plaza that takes us on a journey spanning 800 years.