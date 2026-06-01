OEVA shines spotlight on Eastern Visayas excellence

For years, Eastern Visayas has been known as a region that continues to rise after every storm and challenge. But beyond stories of recovery are the people quietly shaping communities, preserving culture, inspiring others, and moving the region forward. These are the stories the Outstanding Eastern Visayans Awards (OEVA) hopes to spotlight.

Launched by the Department of Tourism (DOT) Region VIII, OEVA honors individuals whose leadership, innovation, and service continue to shape Eastern Visayas’ identity and future. From educators and artists to entrepreneurs, youth leaders, health workers, and community advocates, the awards recognize the people driving the region’s progress.

“Through the OEVA, we aim to recognize the people behind Eastern Visayas’ progress, individuals whose work continues to inspire communities and bring pride to the region,” said DOT Regional Director Karina Rosa S. Tiopes, CESO III.

Tiopes also added, “We have so many stories. Stories of perseverance, stories of excellence, stories of people who never forgot where they came from. But we have not yet brought them together into one voice, and that is why we created the OEVA.”

The OEVA is also supported by Tingog Sinirangan, reflecting a shared commitment to promoting inclusive growth, community leadership, and regional pride.

“Through OEVA, we want to provide a platform for ordinary Eastern Visayans making an extraordinary impact in their communities, in their work, and in the lives of others,” said Tingog Party-list Representative Jude Acidre.

The awards span ten categories, including public service and governance, entrepreneurship and innovation, science and technology, education, arts and cultural heritage, environmental advocacy, health, media and communication, faith and philanthropy, and youth leadership, highlighting the diverse contributions shaping Eastern Visayas.

An independent Board of Judges, comprising respected leaders and experts from across the country, will evaluate the nominees, with PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Philippines serving as the official tabulator for the awards.

Nominations are open to individuals from Eastern Visayas or to those who have provided significant, documented service to the region. Submissions may be made by organizations and industry peers, including self-nominations with endorsements. Nominations close on June 3, 2026.

Selected awardees will be honored at the inaugural OEVA Awards Night on July 18, 2026, in Tacloban City, where they can receive a grant directed toward a community, advocacy, or institution of their choice.