Office staff from Laguna wins 200,000 from Scratchit

A 33-year-old office staff from Calamba City, Laguna, received an unexpected blessing when he won P200,000 from a Scratchit ticket purchased at the Santa Rosa outlet on August 10, 2025.

Baltazar, who has been staying in a boarding house near the outlet, said that buying Scratchit tickets has become a small weekend pastime for him. On days when he has no work or wants to unwind, he usually sets aside a little budget to try his luck. This time, his patience and optimism paid off in a big way.

Upon realizing that he had won, Baltazar said he was filled with happiness and relief. The timing of the win couldn’t have been more perfect, as he is currently preparing for his wedding. He shared that the prize money will go a long way in paying household bills and supporting expenses for the big day, easing his financial burdens.

Grateful for the opportunity, Baltazar expressed his appreciation to Scratchit for providing hardworking individuals like him with a platform that gives not only entertainment but also the chance for life-changing rewards. “Continue with this kind of business and platform. People like me who are hardworking, have perseverance, and have trust in God. This blessing will be given to you when you least expect it,” he said.

Baltazar also reminded fellow Filipinos that while Scratchit offers a chance to win big, it should be played responsibly. “Try Scratchit when you have extra budget. It’s hard to take risks. Don’t use it as your last resort, and don’t use the money you need for your family,” he advised.

His win is both an inspiring story and a gentle reminder of balance between hope and responsibility, chance and discipline. Baltazar’s journey reflects the many ways Scratchit continues to bring excitement and joy to its players across the country while emphasizing the importance of playing wisely. (SPONSORED CONTENT)