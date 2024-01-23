Feature

OFW groups join support for Pag-Ibig contribution hike.

OFW organizations are also backing Pag-Ibig Fund’s plan to increase members' monthly  savings rate this year, agency officials announced Tuesday, January 16.

After gaining support from labor and employer groups, Pag-Ibig Fund's plan also  received nods from the Kapisanan ng mga Kamag-anak at Migranteng Manggagawang  Pilipino, Inc. (KAKAMMPI), the Kabalikat ng Migranteng Pilipino, Inc. (KAMPI), the  Kaibigan ng mga OCWs, and several other OFW groups.

“We support unequivocally Pag-IBIG Fund’s proposal to increase the contributions of its members.  An increase in contributions is definitely a step towards the right direction as this would mean  more funds that could be employed for the benefit of members seeking to apply for home loans and  short-term loans. Not only is it timely, but more importantly, it is the right thing to do,”

said KAMPI President Luther Calderon.

In their respective letters sent to Pag-Ibig Fund, the OFW groups noted that the new Pag Ibig monthly savings rates would enable members to improve their benefits and better  prepare for the future. 

Under Pag-Ibig Fund’s new savings rates, the maximum monthly compensation to be  used in computing the required 2 percent employee savings and 2 percent employer share of Pag-Ibig  Fund members shall be increased to P10,000, from the current P5,000. As a result, the  monthly savings of Pag-IBIG Fund members, for both the employee’s share and the  employer’s counterpart, shall increase to P200 each from the current P100. 

Pag-Ibig Fund Chief Executive Officer Marilene C. Acosta, meanwhile, expressed her  appreciation for the support of the OFW groups and gave assurance that Pag-IBIG Fund  members shall receive better benefits under the agency’s new rates. 

“We thank the KAKAMMPI, KAMPI, Kaibigan ng mga OCWs and all other OFW groups for  their support and sharing in our efforts to improve the benefits received by our members, including  our fellow Filipinos working overseas, by increasing our monthly savings rates,”

Marilene Acosta

“We at Pag-IBIG Fund recognize the aspirations of our fellow Filipinos working overseas to provide a better life and future for their families. That is why we assure our OFW members that  the increase in the Pag-IBIG monthly savings rates shall mean better benefits to further help them  pursue their dreams. Under our new rates, members shall have higher Pag-IBIG Savings that earn  annual dividends, which they shall receive upon membership maturity or retirement, as well as  higher multi-purpose and calamity loan amounts to help them with their financial needs. This shall  also allow us to continue offering affordable home loans and provide them better opportunities to  gain a home of their own,” Acosta added.

