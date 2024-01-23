OFW groups join support for Pag-Ibig contribution hike.

In their respective letters sent to Pag-Ibig Fund, the OFW groups noted that the new Pag Ibig monthly savings rates would enable members to improve their benefits and better prepare for the future.

Under Pag-Ibig Fund’s new savings rates, the maximum monthly compensation to be used in computing the required 2 percent employee savings and 2 percent employer share of Pag-Ibig Fund members shall be increased to P10,000, from the current P5,000. As a result, the monthly savings of Pag-IBIG Fund members, for both the employee’s share and the employer’s counterpart, shall increase to P200 each from the current P100.

Pag-Ibig Fund Chief Executive Officer Marilene C. Acosta, meanwhile, expressed her appreciation for the support of the OFW groups and gave assurance that Pag-IBIG Fund members shall receive better benefits under the agency’s new rates.