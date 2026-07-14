Onda Fit Pickleball welcomes ‘The Wonggoys’ as newest brand partner

Through a new partnership, Onda Fit Pickleball strengthened its presence in the local pickleball community as they officially partnered with Cebu-based musical group, ‘The Wonggoys’ during a contract signing held on Saturday, July 11, 2026.
The collaboration brought together Pacific Equities Group president George Padin, Onda Fit Pickleball Chief executive officer Patricia Loren, and the Wong brothers Gabriel, William and Kyle, who make up the band The Wonggoys, marking the start of the partnership rooted in their shared passion for the sport.
Loren said that partnering with The Wonggoys reinforces the company's commitment to supporting the pickleball community, especially fellow Cebuanos. With the band actively playing the sport themselves, the collaboration is expected to resonate more in strengthening the pickleball community.
“That’s why we partnered with The Wonggoys, Cebuano craftsmanship and artistry can actually create world-class,” Loren shared, affirming how Cebuano innovation and creativity can help build a world-class pickleball community.
The Wonggoys previously released "Pickleball State of Mind" last month, a track that has quickly become a favorite among local pickleball enthusiasts.
More than a partnership announcement, the event showcased Onda Fit's vision of a more connected and thriving local pickleball community.
During the event, Onda Fit also introduced its mobile application and its upcoming features designed to simplify court bookings while bringing players together in one digital platform. Aside from booking courts, users can join open-play sessions, connect through group chats, book coaches, access live sessions and navigate partner venues through an integrated map. The app is available for download on Google Play and the App Store.
Since its launch, Onda Fit has partnered with the majority of Cebu’s leading pickleball courts and facilities, and has made more than 10,000 transactions per month. Onda Fit Pickleball continues to envision a more connected and accessible pickleball community, expanding its reach beyond Cebu and creating more opportunities for players to experience the sport.
With this, even more excitement to the partnership, The Wonggoys are set to release an official Onda Fit pickleball jingle, further bringing together music, sports, and connecting the community in the growing pickleball community.