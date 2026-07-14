Onda Fit Pickleball welcomes ‘The Wonggoys’ as newest brand partner

Through a new partnership, Onda Fit Pickleball strengthened its presence in the local pickleball community as they officially partnered with Cebu-based musical group, ‘The Wonggoys’ during a contract signing held on Saturday, July 11, 2026.

The collaboration brought together Pacific Equities Group president George Padin, Onda Fit Pickleball Chief executive officer Patricia Loren, and the Wong brothers Gabriel, William and Kyle, who make up the band The Wonggoys, marking the start of the partnership rooted in their shared passion for the sport.

Loren said that partnering with The Wonggoys reinforces the company's commitment to supporting the pickleball community, especially fellow Cebuanos. With the band actively playing the sport themselves, the collaboration is expected to resonate more in strengthening the pickleball community.

“That’s why we partnered with The Wonggoys, Cebuano craftsmanship and artistry can actually create world-class,” Loren shared, affirming how Cebuano innovation and creativity can help build a world-class pickleball community.

The Wonggoys previously released "Pickleball State of Mind" last month, a track that has quickly become a favorite among local pickleball enthusiasts.