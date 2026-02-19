One in three Pinoys aged 30 to 79 have hypertension, less than 20% have it under control.

She added that some people mistakenly think that only the elderly get hypertension. “This leads them to become complacent about getting regular check-ups and living a healthy lifestyle. But the truth is that there are several risk factors.”

Dr. Guanzon said risk factors include an unhealthy diet, obesity, physical inactivity, smoking or vaping, regular and heavy alcohol consumption, stress, and poor sleep.

Aside from being undiagnosed, hypertension is often left untreated. “Even those who know they have hypertension sometimes do not follow their doctor’s advice,” Dr. Guanzon said. “If your doctor prescribes maintenance medication to keep your blood pressure normal, you have to follow. Unfortunately, some patients stop taking their medicine as soon as their BP normalizes. This will cause their BP to slowly go up again.”

She also shared that some patients do not take their prescribed medicines at all. “They rely on herbal supplements, which could be very dangerous. These are not evidence-based, which is why you can see ‘no approved therapeutic claims’ on their packaging.”

To keep their blood pressure normal and avoid the risk of heart disease, Dr. Guanzon advised the public to eat healthy, exercise, stop or avoid smoking (even second-hand smoke), avoid or minimize alcohol intake, and sleep seven to eight hours a night.

She also reminded those with hypertension to monitor their blood pressure, cholesterol, sugar level, weight, and waistline regularly; take their medications as prescribed; not to stop their medication without consulting their doctor; and follow up regularly with their physician.

The monthly “Hisgutan Ta!” media forum also featured as speaker Dr. Elisse Nicole Catalan, Piso Consultant for Health and Hospital Development of the Cebu Provincial Government, to discuss Cebu’s health priorities. (PR)