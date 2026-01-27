One paw at a time

When acts of compassion meet purposeful action, lives are transformed, especially for those who cannot speak for themselves. M Lhuillier recently partnered with the Animal Kingdom Foundation (AKF) for Project SNAP, a nationwide initiative championing responsible pet care through spaying, neutering, adoption programs, and community education. The event, held in Capas, Tarlac, brought together a powerful coalition of advocates united by a single mission: to create a more humane future for animals across the Philippines.

Partnering with the Capas Local Government Unit, Municipal Veterinary Office, Vets Love Nature, PAHA, the Philippine Veterinary Medical Association (PVMA), and Mayor Roseller Rodriguez, the initiative delivered tangible results that will resonate throughout the community for years to come. While many corporate partnerships end with financial contributions, M Lhuillier's involvement told a different story.

The company provided essential medical supplies critical to the safety and success of veterinary procedures. But their commitment didn't stop there. M Lhuillier staff from the Tarpan Region rolled up their sleeves—setting up the venue, managing logistics, assisting veterinary teams during procedures, and providing gentle care to animals during their post-operative recovery. Their hands-on participation reflected not just corporate obligation but genuine compassion for animal welfare.