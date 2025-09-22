OnePuhunan plants seeds of hope in Cebu through ‘Puno para sa Kinabukasan’

As part of its continuing commitment to care for the environment, OnePuhunan held a “Puno para sa Kinabukasan” tree planting activity in Brgy. Lagunde, Oslob, Cebu. Volunteers, clients, employees, and partners of OnePuhunan—knelt on the earth, each planting a seedling with a hopeful vision: a greener future for generations to come.

The occasion marked OnePuhunan’s fifth nationwide tree-planting activity, and its first in Cebu, as part of its flagship corporate social responsibility initiative, “Puno Para sa Kinabukasan.” A total of 6,000 timber seedlings were planted, in partnership with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), reaffirming the company’s mission to not just provide financial support to underserved entrepreneurs but also to nurture the communities where they operate.