OnePuhunan plants seeds of hope in Cebu through ‘Puno para sa Kinabukasan’

As part of its continuing commitment to care for the environment, OnePuhunan held a “Puno para sa Kinabukasan” tree planting activity in Brgy. Lagunde, Oslob, Cebu. Volunteers, clients, employees, and partners of OnePuhunan—knelt on the earth, each planting a seedling with a hopeful vision: a greener future for generations to come.
The occasion marked OnePuhunan’s fifth nationwide tree-planting activity, and its first in Cebu, as part of its flagship corporate social responsibility initiative, “Puno Para sa Kinabukasan.” A total of 6,000 timber seedlings were planted, in partnership with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), reaffirming the company’s mission to not just provide financial support to underserved entrepreneurs but also to nurture the communities where they operate.
For many participants, including first-time tree-planter Julita Pagolong of Candaguit, Sibonga, the experience was both personal and profound.
“I’m very happy that I was selected as one of the participants,” Pagolong shared with a smile, her hands still dusty from the morning’s work. “It feels good to know that the trees we planted will grow and benefit not just us, but future generations.”
The initiative is deeply meaningful to the OnePuhunan team. Roel Bandoy, operations manager for Visayas Operations, highlighted its long-term impact. “This is our first tree-planting activity here in the Visayas,” Bandoy said. “Our target market is the small entrepreneurs in the community. This project allows us to give back—not just through microfinance but also by helping ensure a sustainable environment for them and their families. We hope these 6,000 trees will stand for years and contribute to a better future.”
The “Puno Para sa Kinabukasan” program is more than a one-off initiative. Jenny Modales Muyrong, human resource head of OnePuhunan, shared that the company has been consistently engaging in tree-planting activities nationwide, starting in Mount Arayat, Pampanga, followed by Tanay, Rizal, General Santos and Sto. Domingo, Albay—before finally reaching Cebu.
With shovels, soil, and determination, the participants worked together to complete the massive planting effort. For OnePuhunan, it wasn’t just about planting trees—it was about planting hope, sustainability, and a reminder that business and environmental stewardship can go hand in hand.
As the morning sun climbed higher and the last seedling was placed in the ground, the volunteers stood back and admired the rows of newly planted saplings. In time, these seedlings will grow into towering trees, serving as a living testament to the company’s commitment to protecting the environment and empowering the communities they serve. (SPONSORED CONTENT)