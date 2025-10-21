Onward, upward, together: fostering business growth by elevating customer experience

At the Palawan Group of Companies, leadership is more than a corporate title — it is a responsibility that directly shapes the experience of millions of “Sukis” who rely on the brand’s services daily, from the busiest city centers to the most remote barrios.
This belief took center stage at the Palawan Group of Companies’ Leadership Conference held last September 26 at The Blue Leaf Cosmopolitan. The gathering brought together over 200 executives from across the country, including area managers and corporate office leaders for a day of reflection, learning, and renewed commitment to service.
In his opening remarks, Chief Operations Officer Bobbit M. Castro reminded participants of the company’s forward-looking mission as it marks its 40th year. “Growth doesn’t pause. Excellence doesn’t settle. Now, as we celebrate four decades of serbisyong Palawan, we’re not just looking back with pride — we are preparing for something higher. Something greater. Something more meaningful than everything we have achieved thus far.”
President and CEO Karlo M. Castro followed with a powerful message on the weight of leadership: “Not all heroes wear capes. Often, they wear the badge of leadership and carry the responsibility of guiding others toward excellence.”
Chief Human Resources Officer Korina Castro-Fernando, meanwhile, officially launched the Palawan Group Leadership Development Program. She underscored the company’s commitment to continuously invest in the development of its people – the heartbeat of the organization.
Val Santos, Group HR Head, explained that the Palawan Group Leadership Program is anchored on the newly introduced Leadership and Core Competency Profile. Together, these serve as a powerful framework to guide our leaders in developing the right mindset, heartset, and skillset needed to thrive in today’s fast-changing business environment. She emphasized: “This dual launch is more than just a milestone— it is a strategic enabler of the organization’s growth.”
The event also featured renowned inspirational speaker Francis Kong, who spoke on purposeful leadership in times of change. He challenged Palawan managers to embrace adaptability and creativity as daily practices: “In times of rapid change, leaders must embrace agility and innovation—not as buzzwords, but as daily disciplines. The ability to adapt quickly while finding better ways to serve is what will separate good leaders from great ones.”
To share best practices on elevating customer experience across industries, a fireside chat was held featuring Rami Chahwan, President and Country CEO of Pickup Coffee, as well as John Velasco, COO of Mr. DIY, Growth Advisor of Angkas, and Executive Director of Creador.
With the battlecry “Onward, Upward, Together,” the conference likened leadership to climbing a summit — a journey of resilience, teamwork, and shared purpose. For Palawan, the summit remains clear: to make reliable and affordable financial services accessible to every Filipino.
More than a conference, the gathering was a reaffirmation of Palawan Group’s philosophy that leadership is a continuous journey — one that thrives on collaboration, growth, and malasakit for both people and communities.
As Palawan Group celebrates four decades of service, its leaders say the vision is set firmly on the next 40 years and beyond: investing in people, strengthening leadership, and ensuring that at every step forward, the Suki remains at the heart of what they do. (PR)