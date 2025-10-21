Onward, upward, together: fostering business growth by elevating customer experience

At the Palawan Group of Companies, leadership is more than a corporate title — it is a responsibility that directly shapes the experience of millions of “Sukis” who rely on the brand’s services daily, from the busiest city centers to the most remote barrios.

This belief took center stage at the Palawan Group of Companies’ Leadership Conference held last September 26 at The Blue Leaf Cosmopolitan. The gathering brought together over 200 executives from across the country, including area managers and corporate office leaders for a day of reflection, learning, and renewed commitment to service.

In his opening remarks, Chief Operations Officer Bobbit M. Castro reminded participants of the company’s forward-looking mission as it marks its 40th year. “Growth doesn’t pause. Excellence doesn’t settle. Now, as we celebrate four decades of serbisyong Palawan, we’re not just looking back with pride — we are preparing for something higher. Something greater. Something more meaningful than everything we have achieved thus far.”