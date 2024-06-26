OrmocDoc acquires its first Magnetic Resonance Imaging system, marking groundbreaking advancements in imaging technology

Ormoc Doctors Hospital is beyond grateful to announce its acquisition of the cutting-edge Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) machine MAGNETOM Sempra with 1.5 Tesla, the first in Ormoc City, marking a significant advancement in diagnostic capabilities. This new addition underlines its commitment to providing the highest quality healthcare services to Leyte and Ormoc communities.

"CebuDoc Group is proud to introduce this latest non-invasive imaging technology to the Ormoc community, the MRI Machine – MAGNETOM Sempra, as part of our ongoing dedication to innovation and reliable patient care, said Doctor Potenciano SD Larrazabal III, CebuDoc Group's president and chairman of the board.

This groundbreaking MRI technology, MAGNETOM Sempra from Siemens Healthineers Philippines, represents a significant advancement in medical imaging. It provides detailed images of organs and tissues within the body and is suitable for various clinical applications, including neurology, orthopedics, body imaging, cardiology, angiography, and more.

Dr. Gardenia Larrazabal, OrmocDoc Medical Director, stated that the new MRI machine at OrmocDoc allows patients to access services locally, reducing the need for referrals and improving healthcare accessibility.