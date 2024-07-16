Othmann: 30 years of trust and reliability in the piping industry

In 1994, with nothing more than a modest rented office in Quezon City and a small but determined team of five, Othmann Inc. set out on a mission to transform the Philippine piping industry.

Fast forward to today, Othmann stands tall with over 100 passionate employees, a remarkable portfolio of 50,000 successful projects, and a reputation as the go-to provider of high-quality solutions for PPR, HDPE, and CPVC piping systems. Its partnership with nine out of 10 top developers in the Philippines and the installation of over 23 million meters of pipes speak volumes about its capability and dependability.

"We value our humble beginnings and where we came from. These milestones are not just numbers. They represent countless hours of hard work, meticulous planning, and a relentless pursuit of innovation,” said Mr. Yu, general manager of Othmann.

Revolutionizing the piping industry

Othmann’s unwavering commitment to excellence has led to the development of advanced piping systems that set industry benchmarks. Starting with the introduction of its flagship brands, Rehau Rautitan and Polymutan PPR, Othmann has further diversified its portfolio to include some of the most trusted global brands in the piping industry, such as Geberit HDPE, Donsen PPR, and Flameblock CPVC.

In 1994, Rehau Rautitan forever changed the local plumbing industry with its leak proof plastic technology. The Geberit HDPE Sovent System reinvented drainage systems in 2010, becoming the first company to successfully supply a drainage solution that provides larger living spaces to developers and owners in the Philippines. And today, Wexan PPRCT is the newest, upgraded material from PPR.

By working hand in hand with industry-leading suppliers from Germany, the U.S., Korea, and China, Othmann consistently develops and brings innovative piping solutions into the Philippine market.

"Our achievements are rooted in providing 100 percent genuine, high-quality products, onsite technical and installation support, and prioritizing exceptional customer service. We ensure our clients' success by offering comprehensive sales and technical support throughout the entire project, guaranteeing a smooth and hassle-free experience from start to finish,” said Yu.

Othmann’s primary objective has always been to introduce products that offer significant improvements over conventional products. Its products are designed to provide simpler installation and maintenance free operations for 50 years, ensuring that customers receive high quality plumbing systems that last a lifetime.

“Our commitment to understanding and meeting the unique needs of each project has driven us to offer the most comprehensive technical support and top-tier products available in the market. By fostering close collaborations and maintaining the highest standards of integrity imbued with ‘malasakit,’ we have built enduring relationships that stand the test of time,” stressed Yu.

Charting new horizons

As the company celebrates its 30th anniversary, Othmann is excited to embark on a strategic expansion of its operations in Cebu. Recognizing the vibrant growth and immense potential of the region, Othmann is committed to enhancing its presence and capabilities to better serve its clients in the Visayas.

"Our investment in Cebu marks a crucial step in our growth strategy," shared Jessery Cuizon, Othmann Cebu branch head.

"In 2022, we established a larger office and warehouse space in Mandaue City. This year, we are taking our commitment a step further to meet the rising demand for high-quality piping solutions. By doing this, we aim to ensure that our clients receive the best support and products possible.”

As it marks three fruitful decades, Othmann extends its heartfelt gratitude to its clients, partners, and employees who have been part of this incredible journey and have been instrumental in the company’s success. Othmann looks forward to the next 30 years of innovation, excellence, and building even stronger partnerships.