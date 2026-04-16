Overall average transmission rates surge up in April 2026 electric bills

Power consumers may see a slight increase in transmission rates reflected in their April 2026 electricity bills.

The overall equivalent average transmission rate for the March 2026 billing period to be billed by distribution utilities and electric cooperatives this April increased by 4.26 percent to P1.7526/kWh, up from February’s P1.6810/kWh.

Ancillary Service (AS) rates pass-through costs for power supplied by power generators who are AS providers during supply-demand imbalance increased from P0.8275/kWh in February to P0.8516/kWh in March.

NGCP emphasized that it does not earn from AS and does not benefit from any change in AS prices, as these are remitted directly to generation companies with bilateral contracts with NGCP and to the Independent Electricity Market Operator of the Philippines (IEMOP) for AS sourced from the Reserve Market.

Meanwhile, NGCP’s transmission wheeling rate, or the fee for delivering power through the transmission grid slightly increased to P0.7022/kWh in March from P0.6677/kWh in February.

“The increase in effective transmission wheeling rates has no impact on NGCP’s revenue, as the company’s allowable revenue is capped by the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC),” NGCP clarified.

NGCP reiterates that bulk of the overall transmission rate still comprises of charges for Ancillary Services.

"As the system operator, NGCP’s priority is to ensure the grid remains resilient during supply-demand imbalances. NGCP does not profit from AS charges, as these are remitted directly to the providers who help us maintain the continuous flow of electricity across the country," NGCP said. (PR)