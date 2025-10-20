Paddles up at Shangri-La Resort Mactan: ‘Dragon Boat Regatta’ 2025

Bringing in the spirit of camaraderie, tradition, and sportsmanship, the race was a friendly competition that brought together paddlers from different walks of life. Six competing teams embarked on an exhilarating race, vying for the title of this year’s champion of the Dragon Boat Regatta. Teams Alpha to Foxtrot consisted of paddlers from the Philippine Accessible Disability Services, in-house guests of the resort, and the staff of Shangri-La Mactan, all ready to take part in the thrill. Foreign in-house guests also spontaneously joined the race and were warmly welcomed by the participants, showcasing the camaraderie and sportsmanship that took place during the event.

The teams gave their all during the race, and Team Echo emerged victorious and was declared champion of the Dragon Boat Regatta 2025. Team Alpha came in first, followed by Team Charlie placing second and Team Foxtrot placing third.