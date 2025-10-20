Paddles up at Shangri-La Resort Mactan: ‘Dragon Boat Regatta’ 2025

In celebration of the Chinese Arts and Culture Festival, Shangri-La Mactan, Cebu, held its annual “Dragon Boat Regatta: Race to Tradition” on October 11, 2025, at the resort’s beachfront.
Aligning itself with the parent company’s Asian roots, the premier resort brought the 2,000-year-old tradition to the beach shores of Shangri-La Mactan as a reminder of its Asian heritage that has shaped the identity of the brand as one of the most well-recognized companies in the hospitality industry.
Bringing in the spirit of camaraderie, tradition, and sportsmanship, the race was a friendly competition that brought together paddlers from different walks of life. Six competing teams embarked on an exhilarating race, vying for the title of this year’s champion of the Dragon Boat Regatta. Teams Alpha to Foxtrot consisted of paddlers from the Philippine Accessible Disability Services, in-house guests of the resort, and the staff of Shangri-La Mactan, all ready to take part in the thrill. Foreign in-house guests also spontaneously joined the race and were warmly welcomed by the participants, showcasing the camaraderie and sportsmanship that took place during the event.
The teams gave their all during the race, and Team Echo emerged victorious and was declared champion of the Dragon Boat Regatta 2025. Team Alpha came in first, followed by Team Charlie placing second and Team Foxtrot placing third.
Shangri-La Mactan’s commitment to its Asian heritage is seen not only through the annual cultural events the resort arranges, which include sports activities, but also through its Asian cuisine offered at Tea of Spring, the resort’s Cantonese restaurant. Offering Chinese dishes with a contemporary flair, the restaurant is the perfect marriage of tradition and modernity.
Every Saturday, Shangri-La Mactan Cebu offers complimentary dragon boat lessons for enthusiastic guests eager to experience the thrill of the 2,000-year-old sport. From 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., in-house guests can learn the basics of the sport at the resort’s beautiful beachfront. The program fosters the spirit of teamwork, ensuring that the excitement and energy of dragon boating are shared with those ready to embrace its challenging yet rewarding rhythm. (SPONSORED CONTENT)