Pag-Ibig Fund offers special 3% rate for initial 10 years to first 30,000 expanded 4PH borrowers

First-time homebuyers, particularly those earning less than 47,856 pesos per month in the National Capital Region and less than 34,686 pesos outside NCR, may qualify for the subsidized 3 percent rate. All overseas Filipino workers, regardless of income, also qualify. Under this limited offer, early borrowers will enjoy the rate for 10 years, enabling them to save more and enjoy predictable, affordable amortizations for longer.

The loan may be used to purchase socialized house and lot and condominium units under accredited Expanded 4PH projects, priced up to 850,000 pesos and 1.8 million pesos, respectively. The program offers up to 100,000 pesos in additional financing for home improvements, such as utility connections and home fixtures, and provides a 100 percent loan-to-value ratio, meaning no cash equity is required.



Pag-Ibig Fund Chief Executive Officer Marilene C. Acosta emphasized the deeper impact of the 10-year fixed rate for members.



“As we carry out our mandate to uplift the lives of our members and support the Marcos administration’s housing thrust, this program offers more than just homes, it offers hope. With significantly lower monthly payments for a longer period, more Filipino workers can now achieve their dream of owning a home,” Acosta said.

“For our members who are seeking to buy homes, now is the best time to apply for a Pag-Ibig Housing Loan under the Expanded 4PH Program. With our special 3 percent rate fixed for the initial 10 years for the first 30,000 borrowers, we are empowering more Filipino workers, private sector employees, government workers, uniformed personnel, OFWs, self-employed individuals, and especially those with modest incomes, to gain greater access to decent and affordable housing, helping them build better lives,” she added.