Pag-Ibig Fund recognizes Sunberry Homes Inc. as one of its trusted and top-performing developers.

From a passionate vision of providing affordable and quality homes to Filipino families, Sunberry Homes Inc. earned its spot as one of the best developers in the Visayas region.

Previously recognized as one of the Top 10 accredited developers of Pag-Ibig Fund and the developer with Highest Conversion Performance in the Visayas for 2023; Sunberry Homes Inc. is once again acknowledged as the number 10 ranked Pag-Ibig Accredited Developer in the Visayas and this time around, the real estate developer is awarded as the Best in Performing Accounts Ratio at Pag-Ibig Fund’s Stakeholders’ Accomplishment Report (StAR) Awards held at Marco Polo Plaza Cebu on May 3, 2024.

The Pag-Ibig Fund StAR is a semi-annual event conducted in different regions to acknowledge top-performing developers and employers for their contributions to Pag-Ibig’s continued growth. The event also aims to renew the fund and the stakeholders’ pledge to manage all transactions with utmost professionalism and integrity in order to uphold excellent standards of public service.