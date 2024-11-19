Palawan Gold: Afforda-Gold Investment for Every Filipino

Inspired by the rich biodiversity of Palawan, each piece in the 24K Palawan Gold collection celebrates the island’s endemic bird species. These products are not only a smart investment but also reflect Palawan Group’s commitment to preserving the region's natural heritage, creating a meaningful connection between investors and the region's beauty.

The 24K Palawan Gold collection offers a stunning selection of investment-grade pieces, each inspired by Palawan's endemic birds and designed with future value growth in mind. The line-up starts with the accessible 1-gram Palawan Blue-Flycatcher and includes other exquisite pieces such as the 2-gram Palawan Sunbird, the 3-gram Blue Paradise Flycatcher, and the 5-gram Blue-headed Racquet-Tail. For those interested in a set, the 6-gram Trio Set, which combines 1g, 2g, and 3g pieces, is an attractive option. The collection’s highlights include the 10-gram Palawan Hornbill and the luxurious 20-gram Palawan Peacock-Pheasant. As the global price of gold continues to rise, these pieces present a unique opportunity to invest in precious metals and potentially benefit from the appreciation of gold’s market value.