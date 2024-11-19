Palawan Gold: Afforda-Gold Investment for Every Filipino

Gold is universally valued as a stable, long-term investment, offering security and growth potential as it increases worth over time, especially during economic fluctuations. Known for its resilience against inflation, gold is a reliable asset that helps preserve and potentially increase wealth. Recognizing this importance, the Palawan Group of Companies, the country’s leading and most trusted pawnshop and remittance company proudly introduces Palawan Gold - an affordable collection of gold coin and bars designed to make investment accessible for every Filipino. Known for its commitment to providing “matatag, maaasahan, at mapagkakatiwalaang serbisyo” (reliable, dependable, and trustworthy service), Palawan Group continues this legacy with Palawan Gold, offering products at highly competitive prices—often lower than traditional local gold hubs.
Palawan Gold offers an exclusive “Bili-Sangla” payment option, customers can start their gold investment with just a 10% down payment, making gold ownership easy and achievable. This unique payment feature allows Filipinos to take their first step toward financial security, removing barriers traditionally associated with gold ownership.
Inspired by the rich biodiversity of Palawan, each piece in the 24K Palawan Gold collection celebrates the island’s endemic bird species. These products are not only a smart investment but also reflect Palawan Group’s commitment to preserving the region's natural heritage, creating a meaningful connection between investors and the region's beauty.
The 24K Palawan Gold collection offers a stunning selection of investment-grade pieces, each inspired by Palawan's endemic birds and designed with future value growth in mind. The line-up starts with the accessible 1-gram Palawan Blue-Flycatcher and includes other exquisite pieces such as the 2-gram Palawan Sunbird, the 3-gram Blue Paradise Flycatcher, and the 5-gram Blue-headed Racquet-Tail. For those interested in a set, the 6-gram Trio Set, which combines 1g, 2g, and 3g pieces, is an attractive option. The collection’s highlights include the 10-gram Palawan Hornbill and the luxurious 20-gram Palawan Peacock-Pheasant. As the global price of gold continues to rise, these pieces present a unique opportunity to invest in precious metals and potentially benefit from the appreciation of gold’s market value.
"With Palawan Gold, our goal is to make gold investment accessible to every Filipino through our Afforda-Gold initiative. By offering competitive pricing and flexible payment options, we are removing the barriers to ownership, empowering more Filipinos to secure this valuable asset. Each piece is crafted to the highest standards, ensuring our customers invest in a product that combines exceptional quality with lasting value and price stability," said Karlo Castro, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Palawan Group of Companies.
Palawan Gold is available at over 600 Palawan Pawnshop branches, on the PalawanPay app, and will soon be accessible through the official Palawan Gold Facebook page. Customers can visit their nearest branch or download the app to explore the exquisite collection of gold pieces and take their first steps toward building a secure investment portfolio. With a Palawan Suki Card or payment through the PalawanPay app, customers enjoy an exclusive discount of ₱50 per gram—a special benefit for loyal “suki.” Through the launch of Palawan Gold, the Palawan Group of Companies is proud to advance its mission of financial inclusion, empowering every Filipino to access affordable, secure, and meaningful investment options.
Palawan Group of Companies is supervised by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas. (SPONSORED CONTENT)