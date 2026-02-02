Palawan Group earns triple honors at 61st Anvil Awards for purpose-driven campaigns

The Palawan Group of Companies secured three distinctions at the 61st Anvil Awards, recognized for its impactful communication initiatives and commitment to inclusive financial solutions. The company was honored in Government Relations for Palawan for Business partnership with the Department of Labor and Employment (Dole) and received additional recognition in Financial Communication and Marketing and Brand Communication for its 40th anniversary campaign, “Ikaw Pa Rin Ang No. 1 sa Palawan.”
“These awards reflect the trust Filipinos place in us every day. They belong to our sukis who entrust us with their hard-earned money and allow us to be part of their lives, from supporting families and small businesses to serving workers in far-flung communities. That trust inspires us to continue serving with sincerity, care, and integrity,” said Karlo M. Castro, president and chief executive officer of the Palawan Group.
Palawan for Business was recognized with the Gold Anvil in Government Relations for the campaign “Bridging Distances, Building Trust: B2B Partnership Delivering Inclusive Government Aid Across Remote Philippines.” Through its partnership with Dole, the Palawan Group helped improve the delivery of government assistance, particularly in geographically challenged areas.
Leveraging Palawan Group’s nationwide network of over 3,500 branches, select locations were transformed into micro-payout hubs strategically placed in remote barangays and island communities. Mobile branches and payout caravans further expanded reach, while real-time transaction monitoring and SMS alerts ensured beneficiaries were informed and confident in receiving their entitlements. This innovative model significantly reduced travel time and logistical burdens for families, while providing Dole and other government agencies with a reliable, traceable, and fully compliant disbursement partner capable of efficiently managing large-scale operations.
The Palawan Group also earned the Silver Anvil recognition in both Financial Communication and Marketing and Brand Communication for its year-long 40th anniversary campaign, “Ikaw Pa Rin Ang No. 1 sa Palawan.” Launched as a year-long initiative, the campaign reinforced the message that while the Palawan Group continues to lead in financial services, its customers remain its top priority, bringing this commitment to life through programs and stories grounded in real Filipino experiences.
Key initiatives under the campaign included the Palawan Group Scholarship Program, which promoted financial literacy and long-term planning by supporting 158 new scholars and honoring its 2025 graduates, including the program’s first-ever summa cum laude recipient. The campaign also highlighted the social impact of accessible financial tools through the PalawanPay Marathon, which raised funds for an ambulance donated to the El Nido Community Hospital. Complementing these efforts were the 40th Anniversary Media Roundtable, which strengthened transparency and trust with journalists, as well as Partners’ Night, the Leadership Conference, and the Marketing Summit, which recognized valued collaborators, enhanced internal capabilities, and celebrated employees who exemplify Palawan Group’s core values.
The Anvil Awards is one of the most respected and prestigious recognition programs in the Philippine communications industry. Considered the "Oscars" of the local PR industry, the annual awards honor excellence in strategic communication, creativity, and impact. Organized annually by the Public Relations Society of the Philippines, it honors outstanding public relations tools, programs, and campaigns that demonstrate strategic insight, creativity, and measurable results. Winners are carefully selected by a distinguished, multi-sectoral jury composed of communication professionals, academics, business leaders, and industry representatives, ensuring a rigorous and credible evaluation process.
Bernard V. Kaibigan, chief marketing officer of the Palawan Group, shared, “Being recognized at the Anvil Awards reminds us that the true measure of our work is the difference it makes in people’s lives. Our campaign was our way of thanking millions of Filipinos, especially those who work hard every day and rely on our services to provide for their families. These awards inspire us to keep finding ways to serve sincerely and make life a little easier for every Filipino.”
At the heart of every award and milestone are the millions of Filipinos who continue to trust its services. From families sending money to loved ones, to small business owners relying on financial solutions, and everyday workers entrusting their hard-earned savings, they remain the true reason behind the company’s success. As it moves forward in 2026, the Palawan Group carries the same promise it has upheld for over four decades: mura, mabilis, at walang kuskos-balungos na serbisyo (affordable, reliable, and hassle-free service). (PR)