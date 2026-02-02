Palawan Group earns triple honors at 61st Anvil Awards for purpose-driven campaigns

The Palawan Group of Companies secured three distinctions at the 61st Anvil Awards, recognized for its impactful communication initiatives and commitment to inclusive financial solutions. The company was honored in Government Relations for Palawan for Business partnership with the Department of Labor and Employment (Dole) and received additional recognition in Financial Communication and Marketing and Brand Communication for its 40th anniversary campaign, “Ikaw Pa Rin Ang No. 1 sa Palawan.”

“These awards reflect the trust Filipinos place in us every day. They belong to our sukis who entrust us with their hard-earned money and allow us to be part of their lives, from supporting families and small businesses to serving workers in far-flung communities. That trust inspires us to continue serving with sincerity, care, and integrity,” said Karlo M. Castro, president and chief executive officer of the Palawan Group.