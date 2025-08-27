Palawan Group of Companies and Philippine Crop Insurance Corp. partner to strengthen crop insurance access and financial inclusion for Filipino farmers

Through its “BrickTech” approach, blending physical accessibility with digital convenience, the Palawan Group is helping modernize the way government services reach the people. This initiative streamlines the distribution of insurance payouts, making them faster, safer, and more accessible, especially for farmers in rural and remote areas. More than a payout channel, this collaboration marks a shift toward more responsive, technology-driven public service delivery, bridging the gap between government support and the communities that need it most.

Lisa Lou Castro-Sabado, Chief Business Development Officer of the Palawan Group, expressed heartfelt appreciation for farmers and emphasized the more profound significance of the partnership: “We believe that farmers are the backbone of our nation. Because of their hard work, we enjoy nutritious meals every day. Yet many remain vulnerable to the threats of nature without adequate protection. This partnership is much more than a business agreement. It is a shared commitment to uplift and empower our agricultural sector.”

Moving forward, Palawan Group aims to strengthen its role in promoting financial inclusion by continuing to grow its services and digital innovations designed for farming communities. By leveraging insights from this partnership, the group plans to explore new collaborations, make transactions easier, and offer financial tools that match the changing needs of Filipino farmers.

“Our farmers work tirelessly to feed the nation, yet their livelihoods remain among the most fragile. With PalawanPay, we’re building a bridge that connects farmers to the fast, reliable disbursement of insurance claims — serbisyong matatag, maaasahan, mapagkakatiwalaan nasaan man sila sa Pilipinas (reliable, dependable, and trustworthy service that reaches every corner of the Philippines),” added Third Librea, CEO of PalawanPay.

Angelita M. Castro, Co-founder and Deputy Chairman of Palawan Group, added her support and vision for long-term impact: “We’re proud to partner with PCIC and serve our underserved communities. We believe this collaboration marks the beginning of a broader rollout of meaningful, inclusive solutions that benefit Filipino farmers everywhere.”

As climate-related risks and financial inequality continue to affect the agricultural sector, this partnership between the Palawan Group and PCIC is a timely and crucial step forward. This initiative makes it significantly easier for farmers to claim and manage their crop insurance benefits, which promotes transparency, reduces waiting times, and empowers farmers to focus on productivity rather than paperwork. Together, they aim to create inclusive, resilient, and accessible systems that protect and empower the farmers who sustain the nation. (PR)