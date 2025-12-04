Palawan Group Solidifies International Presence with New Pera Padala Abroad Service

Recognizing the growing need for a reliable way to send money overseas, whether for loved ones, education, business transactions, or personal support, the Palawan Group of Companies has launched Pera Padala Abroad. In partnership with global remittance leader RIA Money Transfer, this new service allows Filipinos to securely and conveniently send funds overseas at competitive rates. With just a few taps on the PalawanPay app or through more than 3,500 Palawan Express Pera Padala (PEPP) branches nationwide, Filipinos can stay financially connected with family, friends, and business partners around the world.
Karlo M. Castro, President and CEO of the Palawan Group of Companies, emphasized the significance of expanding into outbound remittances. “For us at the Palawan Group, our contribution to the remittance industry is deeply embedded in our mission to serve everyday Filipinos. Pera Padala has grown into a truly sizable business for us—one that is built on trust, accessibility, and our longstanding promise to deliver mura, mabilis, at walang kuskos-balungos na serbisyo (affordable, fast, and reliable service).”
Outbound remittances continue to increase as more Filipinos support children studying abroad, freelancers and online workers transact with global clients, entrepreneurs settle payments with international suppliers, and families assist relatives living or working overseas. With remittances accounting for around 7% of the country’s GDP, the ability to securely send money abroad has become a crucial lifeline for countless households. Through Pera Padala Abroad, Filipinos can now send funds to over 200 countries, ensuring that support reaches loved ones and partners wherever they may be.
Lilian C. Selda, Vice Chairman and Chief Financial Officer of the Palawan Group, highlighted the company’s strong focus on affordability and ease of use.“By streamlining our systems and partnering with established global providers, we offer fast, transparent, and budget-friendly transactions. Customers can send money in more than 3,500 Palawan Express branches, or via PalawanPay anytime, anywhere. No long lines. No complicated forms. Just a few taps to support loved ones wherever they may be in the world.”
Customers can send funds to bank accounts, e-wallets, or cash pick-up locations, with fees starting at ₱300 and competitive exchange rates that maximize value. Funds can be converted into the destination country’s currency or kept in the recipient’s preferred currency. Transactions are processed in real time, and once a reference number is issued, the funds are sent instantly, providing peace of mind for both the sender and the recipient. Powered by RIA’s robust global platform, the service connects to over 500,000 pick-up locations worldwide, reaching even remote and underserved areas.
Espen Kristensen, Managing Director for Asia Pacific at RIA, underscored the strength of the partnership. “Ria’s extensive global network ensures that Pera Padala Abroad can reach even the most remote locations with reliability and speed. Our partnership brings established compliance, operational expertise, and consistent service standards, enabling Filipinos worldwide to send money safely and conveniently.”
With Pera Padala Abroad, the Palawan Group continues its mission of advancing financial inclusion by providing a dependable, accessible, and affordable gateway to global financial services. Combining innovation with decades of trusted experience, Palawan empowers Filipinos everywhere to stay connected, uplift their families, and participate confidently in the global economy.
Sending money abroad has never been easier. Download the PalawanPay app or visit your nearest Palawan Express Pera Padala branch to start sending funds worldwide. (PR)