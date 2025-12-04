Palawan Group Solidifies International Presence with New Pera Padala Abroad Service

Outbound remittances continue to increase as more Filipinos support children studying abroad, freelancers and online workers transact with global clients, entrepreneurs settle payments with international suppliers, and families assist relatives living or working overseas. With remittances accounting for around 7% of the country’s GDP, the ability to securely send money abroad has become a crucial lifeline for countless households. Through Pera Padala Abroad, Filipinos can now send funds to over 200 countries, ensuring that support reaches loved ones and partners wherever they may be.

Lilian C. Selda, Vice Chairman and Chief Financial Officer of the Palawan Group, highlighted the company’s strong focus on affordability and ease of use.“By streamlining our systems and partnering with established global providers, we offer fast, transparent, and budget-friendly transactions. Customers can send money in more than 3,500 Palawan Express branches, or via PalawanPay anytime, anywhere. No long lines. No complicated forms. Just a few taps to support loved ones wherever they may be in the world.”

Customers can send funds to bank accounts, e-wallets, or cash pick-up locations, with fees starting at ₱300 and competitive exchange rates that maximize value. Funds can be converted into the destination country’s currency or kept in the recipient’s preferred currency. Transactions are processed in real time, and once a reference number is issued, the funds are sent instantly, providing peace of mind for both the sender and the recipient. Powered by RIA’s robust global platform, the service connects to over 500,000 pick-up locations worldwide, reaching even remote and underserved areas.