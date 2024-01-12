Palawan Pawnshop Introduces Convenient Online Sangla Renewal
PALAWAN Pawnshop, the leading and trusted name in the pawning and remittance industry, is revolutionizing the way customers manage their pawned items with the introduction of Online Pawn Renewal through the PalawanPay App. This innovative service offers customers the flexibility to renew their pawned items anytime, anywhere, at their preferred location, combining the convenience of digital technology with the accessibility of over 3,300 Palawan Pawnshop branches nationwide.
With just a few taps on their smartphones, customers can now extend the loan period of their pawned items through the PalawanPay App. The app provides a seamless and user-friendly experience, allowing users to view essential loan computation details, including the loan date and days past due on the PalawanPay Renewal Page. Apart from the convenience it offers, this hassle-free service comes at a minimal cost. Customers can renew their pawns with a minimal charge of ₱20 transaction fee through the PalawanPay App while saving time.
Alternatively, for those who prefer an in-person experience, pawn renewal remains available at any of the 3,300 Palawan Pawnshop branches across the country. This dual offline and online option ensures that customers can choose the method that suits them best.
Palawan Pawnshop is renowned for its customer-centric approach and the automated notification feature helps prevent customers from incurring additional costs by reminding them of their due and renewal dates. This feature empowers customers to stay on top of their transactions, making timely payments and avoiding unnecessary fees.
In addition to the convenience and flexibility offered, Palawan Pawnshop stands out from other brands with its competitive interest rates and high appraisal rates. The company's tiered interest rate system ensures that customers benefit from significant savings. With a minimal 1% interest rate for loans of 11 days, 2% for 22 days, and 3% for 33 days, Palawan Pawnshop provides borrowers with a cost-effective solution.
Moreover, loyal customers with Suki cards enjoy exclusive benefits, including discounts in interest of up to 5%. This rewarding program adds even more value to the Palawan Pawnshop experience, allowing customers to maximize their savings.
To learn more about Online Pawn Renewal and the PalawanPay App, you can visit or Websites Today or drop by at any Palawan Pawnshop branch near you. Palawan Pawnshop and PalawanPay are supervised by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas. (SPONSORED CONTENT)