Palawan Pawnshop - Palawan Express Pera Padala and Philippine Veterans Bank seal partnership for cash withdrawal services

Palawan Group of Companies, the country's leading money remittance and pawning services company, proudly announced its alliance with the Philippine Veterans Bank (PVB). A trusted institution dedicated to serving veterans, their families, and the Armed Forces of the Philippines community, PVB brings a legacy of financial excellence.

Through this partnership, both PVB depositors, Palawan Group of Companies sukis, and other BancNet ATM cardholders gain expanded access to cash withdrawal services using BancNet ATM cards initially at over 300 company-owned Palawan Pawnshop - Palawan Express Pera Padala branches, ensuring swift access to funds for a wide range of financial transactions. PVB depositors can conveniently utilize the extensive network, strategically located near residential areas, and have the flexibility to visit Palawan branches during holidays and weekends, enhancing accessibility for their convenience.