Palawan Pawnshop - Palawan Express Pera Padala and Philippine Veterans Bank seal partnership for cash withdrawal services

Palawan Group of Companies, the country's leading money remittance and pawning services company, proudly announced its alliance with the Philippine Veterans Bank (PVB). A trusted institution dedicated to serving veterans, their families, and the Armed Forces of the Philippines community, PVB brings a legacy of financial excellence.
Through this partnership, both PVB depositors, Palawan Group of Companies sukis, and other BancNet ATM cardholders gain expanded access to cash withdrawal services using BancNet ATM cards initially at over 300 company-owned Palawan Pawnshop - Palawan Express Pera Padala branches, ensuring swift access to funds for a wide range of financial transactions. PVB depositors can conveniently utilize the extensive network, strategically located near residential areas, and have the flexibility to visit Palawan branches during holidays and weekends, enhancing accessibility for their convenience.
This will enable ATM cardholders to do cash withdrawals from Palawan Pawnshop - Palawan Express Pera Padala branches with the use of Point-of-Sale (POS) terminals, commonly used for payroll and regular cash withdrawals, pension and 4Ps payouts. Both companies have plans to further increase the number of branches with POS terminals in the future.
Both the Palawan Group of Companies and PVB share a profound respect for the values of service, honor, and family. The Palawan Group of Companies’ mission has always been to serve and bridge families and friends through financial transactions helping to meet their daily needs, fund education, assist with medical needs and hospitalization, as well as build their dream houses and support in starting or expanding their businesses. PVB with its unwavering commitment to serving veterans, their families, and the entire Armed Forces of the Philippines community, has built a legacy of financial excellence.
The official contract signing ceremony took place at the head office of the Philippine Veterans Bank, attended by key executives from both organizations. Representing the Palawan Group of Companies were Cash Management Solutions Director Lisa Lou Castro-Sabado, Key Accounts Manager Rona Juan, and B2B Department Head Missy Baldemor while attendees from Philippine Veterans Bank included President and Acting Chief Executive Officer Renato Claravall, VP & Head of Branch Banking Group Sales Center Geraldine Romano, FVP and Chief Digital Marketing Officer Charina Balanquit, and AVP and South Luzon Area Head, Julius Marquez.
"Our partnership with the Philippine Veterans Bank is rooted in shared values of service, honor, and family. Together, we're committed to enhancing customer service, ensuring convenient access to funds, and ultimately, making a positive impact on the lives we touch. This collaboration embodies our dedication to supporting dreams, ambitions, and livelihoods, " said Cash Management Solutions Director Lisa Lou Castro-Sabado.
“This service, in partnership with Palawan Pawnshop, will allow Veterans Bank to expand its network and customer touchpoints through the use of technology-based innovations. It will also enable the Bank to serve our clients in areas where we do not have branches, especially our veterans and their families,” said Renato Claravall
The partnership with the Philippine Veterans Bank is aligned with Palawan Express Pera Padala's commitment to improving accessibility and convenience for its valued sukis. The introduction of Cash Withdrawal withdrawal services in these branches represents a significant step toward improving financial inclusivity and the overall customer experience for Palawan sukis and depositors of the PVB. (SPONSORED CONTENT)