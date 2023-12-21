PalawanMoNa! Claim your international remittance anytime, anywhere with PalawanPay.

OVERSEAS Filipino Workers (OFWs) are integral contributors to the Philippine economy, playing a significant role in shaping the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and foreign exchange earnings. Their remittances, which constitute at least 10 percent of the national GDP, are crucial for sustaining households, meeting basic needs, supporting education, providing shelter, and fostering entrepreneurial endeavors.
Recognized as modern-day heroes, OFWs work tirelessly to support their families. The Palawan Group of Companies acknowledges their dedication and passion for supporting their loved ones and aims to help make their lives easier with Palawan Express Pera Padala (PEPP). PEPP serves as a bridge to ensure that the hard-earned money of OFWs is securely and promptly received by their families with its “cash agad ang tanggap” (receive money immediately) service. With its availability of funds, this service sets it apart from other remittance centers because money can be received automatically.
Apart from an extensive network of over 6,000 branches and authorized agents nationwide, it also has more than 55 international remittance partners making it a trusted and leading international remittance pick-up center in the Philippines.
Furthering their commitment to their brand promise of “mura, mabilis at walang kuskos balungos na serbisyo” (affordable, fast, and hassle-free service), the Palawan Group of Companies proudly announces the integration of their international remittance services into their PalawanPay e-wallet app. This new feature provides a more accessible, fast, secure, and efficient method for OFWs' families to claim remittances anytime and anywhere from PalawanPay’s available international remittance partners such as Remitly, Japan Remit, Instant Cash, Uniteller, and IntelExpress.
The app simplifies the process, allowing users to claim remittances online with just a few clicks. Recipients can select the "Claim Remittance" option, choose the "International Remittance Partner," input the "Claim Code'' and other necessary details, review the information, and confirm the transaction. Claiming of international remittance via PalawanPay is powered by Perahub. The Palawan Group of Companies continues to forge partnerships, ensuring efficiency in its operations and excellent customer servicing.
In addition to convenience, PalawanPay prioritizes the security and well-being of its users. Those who choose to claim their remittances via the PalawanPay App are entitled to free Kabayan ProtekTODO Insurance. The insurance covers claims ranging from P1,000 to Php 15,000 for one month, with coverage of up to P20,000. For claims exceeding P15,001, the insurance is valid for six months with coverage of up to P25,000.
Want to receive remittances the easy, secure, and convenient way? #IPalawanMoNa by downloading the PalawanPay app from the , , or the .
Claiming remittances has never been easier as Palawan Group of Companies continues to redefine convenience and security through its International Remittance services, available via the PalawanPay App or Palawan Express Pera Padala outlets! (SPONSORED CONTENT)