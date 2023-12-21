PalawanMoNa! Claim your international remittance anytime, anywhere with PalawanPay.

Furthering their commitment to their brand promise of “mura, mabilis at walang kuskos balungos na serbisyo” (affordable, fast, and hassle-free service), the Palawan Group of Companies proudly announces the integration of their international remittance services into their PalawanPay e-wallet app. This new feature provides a more accessible, fast, secure, and efficient method for OFWs' families to claim remittances anytime and anywhere from PalawanPay’s available international remittance partners such as Remitly, Japan Remit, Instant Cash, Uniteller, and IntelExpress.

The app simplifies the process, allowing users to claim remittances online with just a few clicks. Recipients can select the "Claim Remittance" option, choose the "International Remittance Partner," input the "Claim Code'' and other necessary details, review the information, and confirm the transaction. Claiming of international remittance via PalawanPay is powered by Perahub. The Palawan Group of Companies continues to forge partnerships, ensuring efficiency in its operations and excellent customer servicing.

In addition to convenience, PalawanPay prioritizes the security and well-being of its users. Those who choose to claim their remittances via the PalawanPay App are entitled to free Kabayan ProtekTODO Insurance. The insurance covers claims ranging from P1,000 to Php 15,000 for one month, with coverage of up to P20,000. For claims exceeding P15,001, the insurance is valid for six months with coverage of up to P25,000.

Want to receive remittances the easy, secure, and convenient way? #IPalawanMoNa by downloading the PalawanPay app from the Apple Store , Huawei App Gallery , or the Google Play Store .

Claiming remittances has never been easier as Palawan Group of Companies continues to redefine convenience and security through its International Remittance services, available via the PalawanPay App or Palawan Express Pera Padala outlets! (SPONSORED CONTENT)