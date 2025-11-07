PalawanPay and UP Fighting Maroons extend partnership for growth

PalawanPay, the e-wallet arm of the Palawan Group of Companies, proudly renewed its commitment to the UP Fighting Maroons, reinforcing its role as a steadfast partner in the team’s continued journey toward victory and growth. This renewed alliance reflects PalawanPay’s deep belief in the values of perseverance, teamwork, and discipline that the Maroons embody, qualities that align with the brand’s mission to empower hardworking Filipinos. The partnership was further highlighted through the ceremonial UP x PalawanPay shirt giving, a meaningful gesture symbolizing unity and shared purpose.

Palawan Group Chief Financial Officer Lilian Castro-Selda expressed her pride and enduring support for the team: “We’re proud to celebrate your victories, but what matters most is that our support remains constant, whether you win or lose. We admire the team’s drive to keep improving and the discipline to grow stronger with every game. That same spirit inspires us at Palawan Group to stay humble, work harder, and make a meaningful difference not just for our customers, but for the country.”