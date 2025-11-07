PalawanPay and UP Fighting Maroons extend partnership for growth

PalawanPay, the e-wallet arm of the Palawan Group of Companies, proudly renewed its commitment to the UP Fighting Maroons, reinforcing its role as a steadfast partner in the team’s continued journey toward victory and growth. This renewed alliance reflects PalawanPay’s deep belief in the values of perseverance, teamwork, and discipline that the Maroons embody, qualities that align with the brand’s mission to empower hardworking Filipinos. The partnership was further highlighted through the ceremonial UP x PalawanPay shirt giving, a meaningful gesture symbolizing unity and shared purpose.
Palawan Group Chief Financial Officer Lilian Castro-Selda expressed her pride and enduring support for the team: “We’re proud to celebrate your victories, but what matters most is that our support remains constant, whether you win or lose. We admire the team’s drive to keep improving and the discipline to grow stronger with every game. That same spirit inspires us at Palawan Group to stay humble, work harder, and make a meaningful difference not just for our customers, but for the country.”
The celebration was highlighted by messages from UP coaches and PalawanPay executives, emphasizing mutual appreciation and shared values. A ceremonial ball shooting symbolized teamwork and unity, followed by a shirt-giving activity and light refreshments that fostered a warm atmosphere of camaraderie among players, coaches, and sponsors.
UP Coach Patrick Tancioco also expressed his gratitude for PalawanPay’s unwavering commitment over the years: “Palawan Group has been with us every step of the way. Their support goes beyond financial assistance; it’s the genuine care, time, and encouragement that make a difference.”
Since 2019, the Palawan Group, led by founders Bobby and Angelita Castro and their five children, all UP alumni now executives of the company, has been a steadfast partner of the UP Fighting Maroons. Their support goes beyond providing resources, offering genuine encouragement, and fostering a long-term partnership with the team. This long-standing alliance has been celebrated through several key events, including PalawanPay’s active role in the “Sugod, UP! UAAP Season 88 Pep Rally” and the Champions’ Thanksgiving Dinner held on December 18, 2024, at UP Diliman, which honored the Maroons’ UAAP Season 87 championship.
PalawanPay’s partnership with the UP Fighting Maroons is a celebration of shared purpose, passion, and perseverance. Both organizations continue to embody the spirit of excellence, resilience, and integrity, serving as an inspiration to Filipinos nationwide. As the Maroons continue their UAAP Season 88 journey, PalawanPay remains proudly by their side, cheering them on as a sponsor and as a family that believes in their drive, their discipline, and their hearts. (PR)