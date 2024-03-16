Panagtipon Cebuano Theatre Festival 2024 officially opens

The Panagtipon Festival 2024 opening night featured “Mga Kisaw sa Kinaiyahan,” a spectacle of four different original Cebuano theater plays: "Miss Mutya Sa Sanging Minantikaan" by Pablito Baguio; "Lumay Sa Pagbati" by AD Grade 12; "Ang Sapa Sa Kalagasan” by Rasheed Veloso; and "Ang Pito Ka Bulan Ug Ang Bakunawa" by AD Grade 12, mainly performed by the Arts and Design and Bachelor of Performing Arts students of the University of Cebu.
Panagtipon Cebuano Theatre Festival is an annual event produced by the University of Cebu Students Cultural Services which features various theatre presentations spaced out in three weeks as a contribution to the Arts and Culture month.
For the Week 2 series slated to show from March 21 to 23, the featured plays are “Amigo” by Alfie Mosqueda, “Nganong Lisud Usapon ang Binangkal” by Dexter Teves, “Dugay nang Gipangayo” by Cynette Balodo, and “Keks and Pastries” by Emman Mante. Week 3 slated to show from April 4 to 6 will feature a Rudy U. Aviles Cebuano translation of the Bienvenido Noreiga’s romantic comedy “Kasal sa Likod sa Simbahan.”
All performances will be shown at Cebu Coliseum, 6:00 p.m. with a special 1:00 pm show every Saturday. (SPONSORED CONTENT)