Panagtipon Cebuano Theatre Festival 2024 officially opens

For the Week 2 series slated to show from March 21 to 23, the featured plays are “Amigo” by Alfie Mosqueda, “Nganong Lisud Usapon ang Binangkal” by Dexter Teves, “Dugay nang Gipangayo” by Cynette Balodo, and “Keks and Pastries” by Emman Mante. Week 3 slated to show from April 4 to 6 will feature a Rudy U. Aviles Cebuano translation of the Bienvenido Noreiga’s romantic comedy “Kasal sa Likod sa Simbahan.”

All performances will be shown at Cebu Coliseum, 6:00 p.m. with a special 1:00 pm show every Saturday. (SPONSORED CONTENT)