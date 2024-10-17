Parkmall Cebu's 'House of Horror: The Haunting 2024'

Are you craving an experience that is unique and remarkable just in time for the Halloween Season?

You can get the exciting, live-action experience you've been longing for at Parkmall Cebu! It's the only location in the Philippines that offers the kind of experience you would desire from a 3D thriller or horror movie!

A blast from the past

The House of Horror has become an annual tradition for thrill-seekers and horror enthusiasts alike since 2009. Held annually, this immersive experience draws hundreds of visitors who are eager to face its chilling surprises!

Each year, the House of Horror takes on a new theme, transforming seemingly ordinary venue into a labyrinth of fear—from haunted floors to cursed mansions. Over the years, Parkmall has gained a reputation for pushing the limits of fear, constantly evolving to bring new levels of terror making it a remarkable Halloween.