Parkmall Cebu's 'House of Horror: The Haunting 2024'

Are you craving an experience that is unique and remarkable just in time for the Halloween Season?
You can get the exciting, live-action experience you've been longing for at Parkmall Cebu! It's the only location in the Philippines that offers the kind of experience you would desire from a 3D thriller or horror movie!
A blast from the past
The House of Horror has become an annual tradition for thrill-seekers and horror enthusiasts alike since 2009. Held annually, this immersive experience draws hundreds of visitors who are eager to face its chilling surprises!
Each year, the House of Horror takes on a new theme, transforming seemingly ordinary venue into a labyrinth of fear—from haunted floors to cursed mansions. Over the years, Parkmall has gained a reputation for pushing the limits of fear, constantly evolving to bring new levels of terror making it a remarkable Halloween.
However, during the pandemic in 2020, the grand thrilling event went on hiatus. For the past four years, eerie corridors went silent. But now, after a forced break, Parkmall’s House of Horror is back —and it’s more terrifying than ever!
The moment you enter this place, there is no going back; it’s filled with darkness. You start to hear screams that trigger your heart to throb harder. The haunting presence of ghosts and spirits with unresolved traumas from the past serve as the inspiration for Parkmall's "House of Horror: The Haunting." It is not suitable for those who don’t want an adventure. The production crew and horror actors make sure that human emotion is mixed with supernatural aspects to give everyone who enters a sense of unnerving, lingering fear.
Haunting the public starting October 5
Parkmall Cebu in Mandaue City is the only place in the Philippines that puts up an entire live production for the people to have an in-person experience of Halloween horrors like never before.
On Friday, October 4, 2024, Parkmall’s Marketing Team hosted the official opening of this eerie space. Ensuring that Cebu, particularly in Mandaue, would take pleasure in this exceptional experience with the help of the whole Parkmall team, including president Neal Co and vice president Melinda Co-Chua.
The event was presented by Katrina Sia, including influencers Jackie Amahan, Paul Javier, MJ Serye, Zujo Ari Moto "Chef Zujo," "Fabuliz" Lizette Adobas, KaAnghel, Choyinnzz, and Mr. Universe Larz Dawson. Local Cebu media also participated, while CDN Digital and Sugbo.ph partnered with the event.
The Mandaue Investment Promotions Tourism Action Center, and PIO Mandaue, were the local government entities in attendance. Daily hours for Parkmall's House of Horror are from 1p.m. to 9 p.m., October 5 to November 3, 2024.
Tickets can be purchased at the ticket counter located on the ground floor of the main mall.
Don’t miss the scare of the season and bring your friends! Challenge your courage and immerse yourself in the darkness of "The Haunting" at Parkmall Cebu! A journey to the depths of fear!
For more information, visit Parkmall Cebu's official Facebook page. (PR)