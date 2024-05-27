‘pARKner Innovation Day’ propels the future of Cebu with new services and technologies

Technology has forever changed the tides of the future. Its power ceases to wane as it continues to shape our lifestyles and has brought the world closer than ever through the revolutionary advancements by protégés and like-minded individuals.

Cebu is on the cusp of unprecedented growth, slated to propel itself to greater heights. By boosting its industrial landscape and empowering its people through the power of technology, Cebu is set to be at the forefront of technological advancement.

On May 14, 2024, at bai Hotel Cebu, Ark One Solutions Inc. held an event called “pARKner Innovation Day” and gathered some of the best tech companies along with their respective speakers to discuss and share their expertise on some of the latest technology that Cebuano companies can adopt and integrate.

The event featured a series of talks by representatives from various tech companies who presented their respective technological services, such as upgraded SAP systems, hybrid cloud and AI, Intelligent OCRs, and more.

In offering better and more efficient solutions for System Applications and Products in Data Processing (SAP), SAP Business One presented its SAP Business One Web Client and SAP Business Technology Platform for SMEs to discuss how its user-friendly features are essential for the management of data and optimization of workflows, fostering growth and efficiency within their respective industries. These topics were discussed by Alfie Amontos, SAP Business One’s team leader, and SAP Business One’s business leader.

IBM, Huawei, and Antarex Cyber also presented and discussed their own technological services aimed at utilizing the latest technology, such as artificial intelligence (AI), cloud technology, and tailored cybersecurity, respectively.

IBM’s executive technical specialist and speaker, Raymond “Rjel” Lara, discussed the company’s near-term forecast for technology revolving around two key pillars: Hybrid Cloud and AI. Through this technology, companies can capitalize on these focus areas to grow in this modern business climate.

Huawei cloud solutions architect, Renz Marty Tangpus, proudly showcased their own SAP technology that is uniquely developed to ensure scalability, enhanced business performance, and reliability through its core services and SAP-certified servers.

Antarex Cyber rose to the occasion and presented a simplified version of cybersecurity tailored to each company’s specific needs, aiming to strengthen their defenses against cyber threats. Chief operating officer of Antarex Cyber and speaker, Tan Pek Loon, emphasized the need for enhanced security measures to minimize cyber breaches. Antarex Cyber’s state-of-the-art Managed Extended Operation Center offers the perfect solution to these problems.

"pARKner Innovation Day" not only showcased a diverse array of technological services and advancements that could propel Cebu’s various industries into the future but also served as a strong indicator of global camaraderie within the tech community. (SPONSORED CONTENT)