Patients with chronic health conditions getting younger

Healthcare workers are observing that chronic conditions such as heart disease, stroke, and diabetes are increasingly being diagnosed in younger adults, including those in their 30s and 40s.
Dr. Debrah Ann R. Custodio, Chief of Clinics and Emergency Department Head of ARC Hospitals, said this is a cause for concern, as these illnesses were among the leading causes of death in the country from January to April 2025, based on the latest data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).
At the launch of the “Hisgutan Ta!” monthly media forum on Jan. 15 at Waterfront Cebu City, she urged Cebuanos of all ages to make their health a priority in 2026.
According to the PSA, the top cause of death was ischaemic heart disease, also known as coronary heart disease, which occurs when blood flow to the heart muscle is reduced due to narrowed or blocked coronary arteries. This condition claimed more than 40,000 lives and accounted for about 20 percent of total deaths nationwide from January to April 2025.
Dr. Custodio advised Cebuanos to adopt a heart-healthy lifestyle, including eating a balanced diet low in salt and unhealthy fats, engaging in regular physical activity, avoiding smoking, limiting alcohol intake, managing stress, and getting enough sleep.
She emphasized that heart disease could be a silent killer, and warned that chest pain, pressure, or discomfort—especially if it radiates to the arm, jaw, or back—should never be ignored and requires immediate emergency consultation.
Early detection and early treatment save lives
The second leading cause of death for the second straight year was neoplasms or tumors, which resulted in 22,837 deaths. Dr. Custodio noted that many cancer cases are discovered late, when treatment options are already limited. She stressed the importance of regular annual physical examinations and age-appropriate screening tests such as breast exams and mammography, Pap smears, colon cancer screening, and prostate checks, depending on individual risk factors.
Cerebrovascular diseases ranked third with 20,484 recorded deaths. These conditions disrupt blood flow to the brain and may lead to stroke or aneurysm. Warning signs of stroke include sudden facial drooping, arm or leg weakness on one side of the body, difficulty speaking or understanding speech, sudden vision problems, severe headache, or loss of balance.
“A stroke is an emergency. It is not a ‘wait-and-see’ situation. The faster you go to the emergency room, the better your outcome could be,” Dr. Custodio said.
The fourth leading cause of death was pneumonia, with 13,838 recorded cases. Dr. Custodio said this condition is particularly dangerous for seniors, children, and individuals with chronic illnesses. She emphasized that pneumonia could often be prevented through vaccination and that early medical consultation for fever, cough, shortness of breath, or chest pain is crucial.
The fifth leading cause of death was diabetes mellitus, which accounted for 12,360 cases. Dr. Custodio explained that many people with diabetes are unaware they have the condition because early symptoms may be mild or absent. Possible warning signs include increased thirst, frequent urination, unexplained weight loss, fatigue, and recurrent infections.
She advised regular blood sugar screening, especially for individuals who are overweight, physically inactive, or have a family history of diabetes. Once diagnosed, diabetes can be controlled through lifestyle changes, proper diet, regular exercise, and medications as prescribed by a physician.
Don’t be too busy for own health
“In essence, my advice for Cebuanos is that no one should be too busy for their own health,” Dr. Custodio said. She encouraged the public to get regular check-ups, act promptly on abnormal test results, follow medical advice, and never ignore symptoms.
She added that prevention is always better than cure. General preventive measures include maintaining a healthy diet, staying physically active, getting adequate sleep, managing stress, avoiding tobacco, moderating alcohol intake, and keeping vaccinations up to date.
One vaccination recommended yearly is the influenza vaccine. Health experts advise annual flu shots because influenza viruses change frequently, with new variants emerging every year. According to the World Health Organization, even when circulating influenza strains differ from those included in the vaccine, seasonal influenza vaccination still provides protection and reduces severe illness, hospitalization, and death.
The recently launched “Hisgutan Ta!” is a venue for members of the media to gather with newsmakers and news sources on a regular basis, to discuss relevant topics especially on health care. It will be held every third Thursday of each month. (SPONSORED CONTENT)