Patients with chronic health conditions getting younger

The fourth leading cause of death was pneumonia, with 13,838 recorded cases. Dr. Custodio said this condition is particularly dangerous for seniors, children, and individuals with chronic illnesses. She emphasized that pneumonia could often be prevented through vaccination and that early medical consultation for fever, cough, shortness of breath, or chest pain is crucial.

The fifth leading cause of death was diabetes mellitus, which accounted for 12,360 cases. Dr. Custodio explained that many people with diabetes are unaware they have the condition because early symptoms may be mild or absent. Possible warning signs include increased thirst, frequent urination, unexplained weight loss, fatigue, and recurrent infections.

She advised regular blood sugar screening, especially for individuals who are overweight, physically inactive, or have a family history of diabetes. Once diagnosed, diabetes can be controlled through lifestyle changes, proper diet, regular exercise, and medications as prescribed by a physician.

Don’t be too busy for own health

“In essence, my advice for Cebuanos is that no one should be too busy for their own health,” Dr. Custodio said. She encouraged the public to get regular check-ups, act promptly on abnormal test results, follow medical advice, and never ignore symptoms.

She added that prevention is always better than cure. General preventive measures include maintaining a healthy diet, staying physically active, getting adequate sleep, managing stress, avoiding tobacco, moderating alcohol intake, and keeping vaccinations up to date.

One vaccination recommended yearly is the influenza vaccine. Health experts advise annual flu shots because influenza viruses change frequently, with new variants emerging every year. According to the World Health Organization, even when circulating influenza strains differ from those included in the vaccine, seasonal influenza vaccination still provides protection and reduces severe illness, hospitalization, and death.

