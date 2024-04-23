PBBM lauds winners of DOT’s Tourism Champions Challenge, raises funding for LGU infra proposals to P255M

The president described that the proposals submitted to the TCC are “not mere proposals” but an “impressive catalogue of creativity and innovation.”

“It is also heartwarming to note that these are not mere proposals anymore, but they are existing projects of proven value and that have already shown unqualified success. This is the way tourism should be developed in our view, like economic growth, not relying on trickle-down, but built from the ground up,” the president noted.

“The national government will build more infrastructure, implement tourism-friendly policies, and arouse interest from global audiences. As we move forward with optimism in our heart, let us commend Secretary Christina Frasco, the Department of Tourism, and the TIEZA for doing exemplary work on these ends. They have fostered a conducive environment for creative and innovative tourism through this initiative, which meets one overriding objective: ‘Sa Bagong Pilipinas, Mas Maraming Bisita Ang Darating at Pasasayahin,’” he added.

For her part, the tourism chief described the event “as a pivotal moment towards the journey of tourism transformation.”

“Pursuant to our President's vision for our nation, the Tourism Champions Challenge was launched and designed to unleash the potential of cities and municipalities across the Philippines, by inviting them to propose innovative tourism infrastructure projects that aim to foster sustainability, inclusivity, and resilience in tourism development, enhancing our local destinations and communities and most importantly, providing added economic opportunity for our communities nationwide,” the secretary added.

Launched on April 5, 2023, the DOT has earmarked a cumulative amount of P180 Million for the TCC, which was conceptualized in collaboration with the Department’s infrastructure arm, Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (TIEZA).

“The TCC has sought to empower local government units to conceptualize and develop projects that will create new tourism opportunities, create accessibility, and showcase our unique Filipino heritage. The challenge was structured meticulously through five phases: beginning with a call for proposals, culminating in a project implementation, and inauguration. The rigorous selection process, upheld by standards of integrity and impartiality involves multiple stages of evaluation, from capacity building, through the expert advice of our panel from across the cross-section of the tourism industry, to proposal assessment. This process ensured that the most promising and impactful tourism initiatives were selected for immediate implementation,” Secretary Frasco explained.

Out of almost 100 entries from LGUs across the Philippines, 15 winning proposals from Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao were personally awarded by the President and the tourism chief.

Each winner from the three island groups will receive the following: the first place will receive P20 Million; PHP15 million for the second place; P10 Million for the third place; P8 Million for the fourth place; and P7 Million for the fifth place. The cumulative amount of P180 Million will be granted by the DOT in partnership with its infrastructure arm, the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (TIEZA).

During his keynote speech, the president surprised the crowd by also announcing that the winning LGUs will additionally receive P5 Million each, on top of their prizes.

The winning local governments by order that will receive project funding from TCC are:

Luzon

First place: Ambaguio, Nueva Vizcaya’s Ambaguio Skyport - The 1st Local Paragliding Airport Terminal in the Philippines

Envisioned to be a tourism hub and paragliding headquarters, the Ambaguio Skyport aims to empower the local Indigenous communities, namely the ‘Kalanguyas and Ayangan’ tribes, and to establish Ambaguio to be the benchmark for grassroots athletes and safe air sports tourism in the Philippines.

Second place: Sablayan, Occidental Mindoro’s Pinagpalang Lagusan sa Bakawanan: A Mangrove Forest Park Development

An aspiring mangrove conservation champion, Sablayan, through its project, aims to preserve a vibrant 12-hectare biodiversity by establishing the 925-meter mangrove boardwalk using eco-friendly materials for sustainability, and revitalizing its tourism destinations.

Third place: Bolinao, Pangasinan’s ‘Legacy of the Sea’ Project: A Silaki Island Community Based Tourism Project

A community-based tourism project set in the idyllic fishing village of Silaki Island, situated in Bolinao the renowned “Giant Clam Capital of the Philippines”. It aims to create an iconic tourism destination by harnessing the unique charm of the fishing village experience that respects the local community and preserves the environment.

Fourth place: San Jose, Romblon’s Establishment of Eco-Tourism Park

San Jose aims to unlock the Carabao Island’s tourism potential while protecting its environment and unique local communities. The project aims to develop an ecotourism park by establishing a cultural and heritage center that will promote the culture and traditions of Ati people and the island’s beaches and natural wonders.

Fifth place: Socorro, Oriental Mindoro’s Naujan Lake Wetland Center

Socorro’s Naujan Lake Wetland Center is a project envisioned to provide endless possibilities for its local communities through responsible and sustainable ecotourism, livelihood opportunities, and environmental awareness.