Pepe Unchained Price Forecast: Predictions for 2024, 2025, 2030, and 2040

Pepe Unchained Prediction: Our Complete Analysis

Our Pepe Unchained predictions are mainly based on fundamental and technical analysis of all the information surrounding the project. However, you should definitely do your own research on the $PEPU token after consulting the opinion of our specialists.

Pepe Unchained - 2024 Prediction

It was on June 16, 2024, that the official X page (@pepe_unchained) unveiled the arrival of this new token which aims to considerably improve the classic Pepe that everyone knows. To do this, the teams developed a layer 2 blockchain on Ethereum, with the aim of facilitating transactions: faster, cheaper, and more secure.

With $200,000 raised just 24 hours after its presale launch, Pepe Unchained is selling like hotcakes and could hit its hard cap of 8 billion tokens (around $12 million) in record time.

If we continue at this pace, all $PEPU tokens could be sold within 60 days and the crypto presale could therefore end by August 20, 2024. Quickly, a first listing on Uniswap and Ethereum DEXs (like PancakeSwap) should be done to make it accessible.



The very first Meme Coin developed on layer 2 could attract the attention of the “degens” as soon as it is listed in 2024. A market cap of $500 million is possible by the end of the year, propelling the $PEPU to a price of $0.0625.

Pepe Unchained - Prediction 2025

The year 2025 is awaited by thousands of people who invest in cryptocurrency. Historically, the peak of the bull run comes around 500 days after the Bitcoin halving (an event that took place on April 19, 2024, reducing mining rewards by half). So it's an explosive year that could also happen for altcoins.

Pepe Unchained will have already been launched on DEXs by then and the various communities will have quickly noticed that it is a layer 2 with high scalability, lower fees, and greater advantages than a simple ERC-20 on Ethereum (often a victim of network congestion).

If $PEPU works its marketing perfectly with the 1.6 billion tokens provided for this purpose, it could obviously reach the ears of the members of the Pepe Coin community who could change sides. The whole objective of the project is there: to develop an ecosystem around the frog, and not to be a simple Meme Coin.

In our opinion, Pepe Unchained can slowly get closer to the top Meme Coins and its big brother $PEPE during the 2025 bullrun. A market cap of $1.5 billion is possible, which would propel the price of $PEPU to $0.1875.

Pepe Unchained - Prediction 2030

Once again, 2030 is expected to see a new bullish cycle in the cryptocurrency sector (given that the Bitcoin halving will take place in 2028). However, to get there, the Pepe Unchained teams will have to continue developing the layer 2 ecosystem during a bear market phase between 2026 and 2028.

With the possibility of bridging $PEPU to Ethereum and other blockchains thanks to new interoperability technologies that should become available in 2030, Pepe Unchained will have to be accessible on the main networks and also the best exchanges to succeed in its year.

We are convinced that the goal is obviously a listing on Binance, Kraken, and Coinbase to reach the level of $PEPE. To do this, the token will have to show that it is capable of attracting a huge volume of transactions: which is quite possible given the low transaction cost of this layer 2.

If Pepe Unchained manages to continue the development of its layer 2 ecosystem by making itself interoperable and available on many exchanges, it could finally achieve its initial goal of catching up with the classic Pepe Coin. For this, it needs a capitalization of $5 billion and a price of $PEPU at $0.625.

Pepe Unchained - Prediction 2040

It's honestly always difficult to predict the price of a cryptocurrency in 2040, given that thousands of things can happen: regulations, new technologies, new promising cryptocurrencies... We advise you first to have sold a large part of your Pepe Unchained tokens before this year and to keep only a moon bag (a small number of tokens after taking your profits).

Pepe Unchained being a full-fledged layer 2, could develop much more than a simple Meme Coin exchangeable on its network. To survive until 2040 and become a real player in the world of DeFi, teams will have to find a real use for this cryptographic network: processing batch transactions, smart contracts, decentralized applications, DEX, or others.

Unfortunately, we believe that $PEPU will not go much further than attracting a community around its layer 2 and its Meme Coin. In addition, the year 2040 will be marked by a bear market that could be bloody for this type of project. Its capitalization could fall heavily to $200 million and its $PEPU token to $0.025.