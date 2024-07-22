Pepe Unchained Price Forecast: Predictions for 2024, 2025, 2030, and 2040

is a new cryptocurrency that boasts unique features: the first-ever layer 2 Meme Coin. Launched on June 16, 2024, as a pre-sale, the Pepe Unchained token ($PEPU) has already attracted over $200,000 in investments!
The strong demand around this new project in the world of DeFi (Decentralized Finance) has pushed our experts to make a price forecast for Pepe Unchained for the years 2024, 2025, 2030, and 2040. Discover now the potential of this token!
The layer 2 token (second layer blockchain) is currently available at a price of $0.008 in pre-sale on its official website. But our experts have an idea of the price of this cryptocurrency for the coming years, here is a summary:
Pepe Unchained Prediction 2024: Officially unveiled on June 16, 2024, the Pepe Unchained presale could end by August of the same year while maintaining the same pace. With a first listing on Uniswap, the token can reach $500 million in capitalization. The price would be $0.0625. (Bullish scenario)
Pepe Unchained Prediction 2025: The fact that Pepe Unchained is actually a layer 2 and not a simple Meme Coin could make a difference during the 2025 bullrun. By bringing scalability, security, and low gas fees, the Pepe Coin community can invest and propel the token to a capitalization of $1.5 billion. The price would be $0.1875. (Bullish scenario)
Pepe Unchained 2030 Prediction: Pepe Unchained will absolutely have to prove to major exchanges that its trading volumes are high to survive until 2030 and benefit from this new bull run. By becoming available on Binance, $PEPU can reach a peak of $5 billion in market cap. The price would be $0.625. (Bullish scenario)
Pepe Unchained 2040 Prediction: While we only sometimes recommend holding your Pepe Unchained tokens until 2040, this layer 2 could grow and add smart contracts to provide real utility. However, the bear market should get the better of the token and make it fall to a capitalization of $200 billion. The price would be $0.025. (Bullish scenario)
Year Minimum price Average price Maximum price
2024 $0.008 $0.035 $0.0625
2025 $0.012 $0.099 $0.1875
2030 $0.041 $0.33 $0.625
2040 $0.003 $0.014 $0.025
Our predictions are mainly based on fundamental and technical analysis of all the information surrounding the project. However, you should definitely do your own research on the $PEPU token after consulting the opinion of our specialists.
It was on June 16, 2024, that the official X page (@pepe_unchained) unveiled the arrival of this new token which aims to considerably improve the classic Pepe that everyone knows. To do this, the teams developed a layer 2 blockchain on Ethereum, with the aim of facilitating transactions: faster, cheaper, and more secure.
With $200,000 raised just 24 hours after its presale launch, Pepe Unchained is selling like hotcakes and could hit its hard cap of 8 billion tokens (around $12 million) in record time.
If we continue at this pace, all $PEPU tokens could be sold within 60 days and the crypto presale could therefore end by August 20, 2024. Quickly, a first listing on Uniswap and Ethereum DEXs (like PancakeSwap) should be done to make it accessible.
The very first Meme Coin developed on layer 2 could attract the attention of the “degens” as soon as it is listed in 2024. A market cap of $500 million is possible by the end of the year, propelling the $PEPU to a price of $0.0625.
The year 2025 is awaited by thousands of people who invest in cryptocurrency. Historically, the peak of the bull run comes around 500 days after the Bitcoin halving (an event that took place on April 19, 2024, reducing mining rewards by half). So it's an explosive year that could also happen for altcoins.
Pepe Unchained will have already been launched on DEXs by then and the various communities will have quickly noticed that it is a layer 2 with high scalability, lower fees, and greater advantages than a simple ERC-20 on Ethereum (often a victim of network congestion).
If $PEPU works its marketing perfectly with the 1.6 billion tokens provided for this purpose, it could obviously reach the ears of the members of the Pepe Coin community who could change sides. The whole objective of the project is there: to develop an ecosystem around the frog, and not to be a simple Meme Coin.
In our opinion, Pepe Unchained can slowly get closer to the top Meme Coins and its big brother $PEPE during the 2025 bullrun. A market cap of $1.5 billion is possible, which would propel the price of $PEPU to $0.1875.
Once again, 2030 is expected to see a new bullish cycle in the cryptocurrency sector (given that the Bitcoin halving will take place in 2028). However, to get there, the Pepe Unchained teams will have to continue developing the layer 2 ecosystem during a bear market phase between 2026 and 2028.
With the possibility of bridging $PEPU to Ethereum and other blockchains thanks to new interoperability technologies that should become available in 2030, Pepe Unchained will have to be accessible on the main networks and also the best exchanges to succeed in its year.
We are convinced that the goal is obviously a listing on Binance, Kraken, and Coinbase to reach the level of $PEPE. To do this, the token will have to show that it is capable of attracting a huge volume of transactions: which is quite possible given the low transaction cost of this layer 2.
If Pepe Unchained manages to continue the development of its layer 2 ecosystem by making itself interoperable and available on many exchanges, it could finally achieve its initial goal of catching up with the classic Pepe Coin. For this, it needs a capitalization of $5 billion and a price of $PEPU at $0.625.
It's honestly always difficult to predict the price of a cryptocurrency in 2040, given that thousands of things can happen: regulations, new technologies, new promising cryptocurrencies... We advise you first to have sold a large part of your Pepe Unchained tokens before this year and to keep only a moon bag (a small number of tokens after taking your profits).
Pepe Unchained being a full-fledged layer 2, could develop much more than a simple Meme Coin exchangeable on its network. To survive until 2040 and become a real player in the world of DeFi, teams will have to find a real use for this cryptographic network: processing batch transactions, smart contracts, decentralized applications, DEX, or others.
Unfortunately, we believe that $PEPU will not go much further than attracting a community around its layer 2 and its Meme Coin. In addition, the year 2040 will be marked by a bear market that could be bloody for this type of project. Its capitalization could fall heavily to $200 million and its $PEPU token to $0.025.
As you may have noticed, our prediction is based on various aspects of this layer 2 and can obviously vary depending on the decisions of its teams but also the reaction of the different communities. This is why we find it judicious to reveal the price range in which $PEPU could find itself in the coming years.
Pepe Unchained layer 2 tokens were launched for pre-sale at $0.008 on June 16, 2024, on its official website https://pepeunchained.com/. The team announced that a price increase would take place frequently to be able to stimulate early purchases as much as possible.
According to the first information we have gathered, 8,000,000,000 $PEPU is available during this pre-sale phase. This means that the hard cap (maximum funding) would be around 12 million dollars.
Although the team has not officially communicated on this subject, here are the expected price phases for the Pepe Unchained token:
This information may be incorrect, as Pepe Unchained has not yet officially announced the different price phases of its pre-sale. We will update if new data becomes available.
Pepe Unchained is a Meme Coin that has its own layer 2 blockchain on the Ethereum network. Its $PEPU token aims to compete with the classic Pepe Coin (26th cryptocurrency with $5 billion in capitalization).
When we discovered Pepe Unchained on June 16, 2024, via a tweet on @pepe_unchained, our teams immediately understood that this Meme Coin is completely different from the others. Its teams have indeed decided to build a layer 2 ecosystem entirely dedicated to it, offering:
High scalability to handle many transactions
Low gas fees even when the Ethereum network is congested
Transactions 100 times faster than layer 1
Best staking returns (doubled)
Having received approval from SolidProof, which carried out a full audit of this blockchain on June 18, 2024, all the lights seem green for Pepe Unchained, who explains his project quite simply: "Pepe was a prisoner, chained to his old layer 1 blockchain until we arrived."
Even though the project is purely speculative at the moment, $PEPU therefore has much greater possibilities than other Meme coins. Indeed, its teams can consider building a complete ecosystem with dApps, liquidity pools, and other smart contracts that can attract transaction volume.
As you know, the best cryptocurrencies available in 2024 all have one thing in common: they have remarkable elements that have convinced entire communities of “degens” and simple investors. We tried to identify them on the Pepe Unchained project.
Usually, Meme Coin projects are content to launch their tokens on the layer 1 network of Ethereum, Solana, Base, or Avalanche. However, the ERC-20 solution has some drawbacks that can put investors off: an often saturated network, gas fees that can take off when taking profits, and sometimes very slow transactions that can harm the trading experience.
Pepe Unchained has this particularity: it is the first Meme Coin that has been developed on its own layer 2 (second layer blockchain) on the Ethereum network. This technological feat will allow investors to exchange tokens in the best conditions, and obviously to bridge to Ethereum instantly. This could offer excellent prospects for Pepe Unchained, which can actually develop an entire ecosystem around its token in the event of a successful pre-sale.
This is one of the remarkable elements of all Layer 2s: since the blockchain costs are much lower, the staking rewards are up to twice as high as on the Ethereum Mainnet. Right now, early investors who bought Pepe Unchained can enjoy a 20,691% yield by staking their tokens!
Of course, this 20,000%+ APY is not going to be available throughout this entire $PEPU presale. Expect it to reduce as more degens participate in this phase and stake their tokens in the liquidity pool. But even with a lower rate over time, it will be higher due to the fact that this is a layer 2.
According to our estimates, Pepe Unchained could be available on the first DEX (decentralized exchanges) as early as August 2024. Of course, a first bridge should be made to make $PEPU available on Uniswap and Pancakeswap, which together bring together several million daily users. These first listings will be essential for the future!
Indeed, if the launch of the Pepe Unchained token is successful on DEXs, it is very likely that we will see the listing of $PEPU on the first centralized exchanges of Tier 2 or 3 (Poloniex, MEXC or KuCoin). Subsequently, to pass a new stage and become a popular Meme Coin, $PEPU will also have to convince Binance and Coinbase of its large transaction volumes. To be continued.
For several years, our specialists have been making predictions on cryptocurrencies using a specific method. For , we used it again to determine its price in the future as accurately as possible. Let us share with you behind the scenes:
Project Analysis: As early as June 16, 2024, we received information about the launch of the Pepe Unchained presale. We immediately understood from reading its whitepaper that it is actually a layer 2, and not a classic Meme Coin in the form of ERC-20. This feature actually makes $PEPU unique, since it is the token of an independent ecosystem.
Technical Analysis: The Meme Coin category is capitalized at $49 billion (June 2024) and has shown excellent performance since the beginning of the year. Pepe Unchained, launched at a price of $0.008, aims to compete with Pepe Coin, which is the 26th cryptocurrency in the world (5 billion capitalization). If successful during its pre-sale, the project will be capitalized at $64 million upon launch.
Network Analysis: Pepe Unchained hasn't done a lot of work on its social networks yet. The first post on X (@pepe_unchained) was made on June 15, 2024, at 6:13 PM and the account received 800 new subscribers in 5 days. A lot of work will have to be done to reach the Pepe Coin community.
