PHILCONSTRUCT Visayas 2024: A landmark event for Cebu’s construction industry

PHILCONSTRUCT Visayas returns with resounding vigor, promising a fully immersive experience from June 20 to 22, 2024, at the prestigious Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino, Lahug. This year's event is poised to be an unparalleled showcase of innovation and industry prowess while occupying both the Pacific and Atlantic halls.

As the second installment in the trade show's ambitious four-part series, which strategically converges on key economic hubs such as Pampanga, Cebu, Davao, and Manila, PHILCONSTRUCT Visayas 2024 continues its tradition of excellence. PHILCONSTRUCT remains the cornerstone of the construction industry, spotlighting a comprehensive array of offerings ranging from building supplies to innovative technology and urban solutions.

Distinguished by its expanded footprint, the 2024 edition of PHILCONSTRUCT Visayas transcends previous iterations by encompassing two floors and accommodating more exhibitors and attendees. This expansion mirrors the sector's dynamic growth and underscores the event's role in fostering industry collaboration that is expected to attract over 10,000 trade buyers in 3 days.