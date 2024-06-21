PHILCONSTRUCT Visayas 2024: A landmark event for Cebu’s construction industry

PHILCONSTRUCT Visayas returns with resounding vigor, promising a fully immersive experience from June 20 to 22, 2024, at the prestigious Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino, Lahug. This year's event is poised to be an unparalleled showcase of innovation and industry prowess while occupying both the Pacific and Atlantic halls.
As the second installment in the trade show's ambitious four-part series, which strategically converges on key economic hubs such as Pampanga, Cebu, Davao, and Manila, PHILCONSTRUCT Visayas 2024 continues its tradition of excellence. PHILCONSTRUCT remains the cornerstone of the construction industry, spotlighting a comprehensive array of offerings ranging from building supplies to innovative technology and urban solutions.
Distinguished by its expanded footprint, the 2024 edition of PHILCONSTRUCT Visayas transcends previous iterations by encompassing two floors and accommodating more exhibitors and attendees. This expansion mirrors the sector's dynamic growth and underscores the event's role in fostering industry collaboration that is expected to attract over 10,000 trade buyers in 3 days.
Under the theme "A Journey of Growth, Sustainability, and Progress in the Digital Era," the Philippine Constructors Association, Inc. (PCA) and the Cebu Contractors Association (CCA), the event's organizing body, reaffirm their commitment to holistic nation-building. Beyond facilitating business synergies, PHILCONSTRUCT serves as a platform for promoting eco-conscious solutions, harmonizing progress with sustainability.
Engr. Ruben Cueto, chairman of the PHILCONSTRUCT series said, “Our pride extends beyond merely showcasing the pinnacle of technological advancements at each event; we're equally committed to fostering a conducive environment for generating fruitful business opportunities for all involved.” His vision describes the event's multifaceted objectives in focusing on the region towards more progressive models.
In line with this, PHILCONSTRUCT Visayas offers an enriching lineup of seminars and discussions, including fleet management, HVAC/R, plumbing, sustainable construction, concrete solutions, and many more. Vouching for the event’s mission, Engr. Ronaldo “Junn” Elepano Jr., president of PCA, has pondered, “PHILCONSTRUCT continues to take immense pride in embarking on yet another year of showcasing an array of brands spanning various sectors within the construction industry, highlighting their capabilities that undoubtedly stand strong on the global stage. This is the industry’s most important event!”
The audience is also encouraged to sign up and attend various technical seminars and conferences geared towards best practices, gain valuable connections with industry personalities, and chart the course for pioneering projects at PHILCONSTRUCT Visayas 2024.
Admission to the PHILCONSTRUCT Visayas 2024 exhibit is FREE. The three-day trade show runs from 10:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Pre-register for easy access and avoid lines at . For inquiries or more information, please contact . This is one event you do not want to miss.
PHILCONSTRUCT Visayas 2024 will have over 300 booths on display, representing over 750 brands, outdoor equipment showcases, and over 30 seminars, including the presence of Rick Yelton, our featured speaker from the WORLD OF CONCRETE in Las Vegas. This mega event will also host the UAP District C1 GMM and the PIID Cebu Convention and will be supported by all related organizations in the construction industry. (PR)