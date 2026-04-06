Chief executive officer Cho Yong-soo of HQCOMPANY serves as a bridge for private cooperation through on-site exchanges
At the international cooperation event held in the Philippines, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and President Lee Jae-myung of the Republic of Korea attended the discussion on the expansion of economic and strategic cooperation between the two countries.
High-ranking government officials and representatives of global companies attended the event to discuss ways to cooperate in energy, infrastructure and investment. In particular, direct exchanges between top officials and businessmen continued at the site, emphasizing the importance of public-private cooperation.
HQCOMPANY chief executive officer Yongsoo Samuel Cho played a key role in leading the expansion of cooperation in the private sector through exchanges with key figures from both countries. During the event, Cho shared his willingness to cooperate with the President and other key figures by holding commemorative photos and conversations.
In addition, natural communication and networking continued in the field, and the importance of 'private diplomacy' beyond official diplomacy was highlighted. In particular, it is evaluated that representative Cho's active exchange laid a practical foundation for the future promotion of new and renewable energy and large-scale infrastructure projects.
"This meeting is an important opportunity that can lead to concrete business cooperation beyond just a diplomatic event," an event official said. "Strategic partnerships between South Korea and the Philippines will be further strengthened."
Meanwhile, through this event, the two countries confirm the possibility of expanding cooperation across security and industries as well as economic cooperation, raising expectations for the promotion of joint projects in the future. (PR)