Philippine President Marcos, South Korean President Lee Jae-myung strengthen cooperation between South Korea and the Philippines

Chief executive officer Cho Yong-soo of HQCOMPANY serves as a bridge for private cooperation through on-site exchanges

At the international cooperation event held in the Philippines, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and President Lee Jae-myung of the Republic of Korea attended the discussion on the expansion of economic and strategic cooperation between the two countries.

High-ranking government officials and representatives of global companies attended the event to discuss ways to cooperate in energy, infrastructure and investment. In particular, direct exchanges between top officials and businessmen continued at the site, emphasizing the importance of public-private cooperation.