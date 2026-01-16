Pit Senyor to a Healthier You: Watsons Great Health Fest 2026 Joins the Sinulog Spirit

Wellness takes center stage this Sinulog season as the Philippines’ trusted and leading health and wellness retailer brings the Watsons Great Health Fest 2026 to SM Seaside City Cebu from January 15 to 21, 2026. Transforming health into a joyful, shared celebration rooted in Filipino culture, the event offers visitors a chance to jumpstart their wellness journey with savings of up to 85% off on their trusted health and wellness essentials.

Timed with Cebu’s most vibrant season, the Watsons Great Health Fest 2026 reimagines wellness by bringing everyday health closer to the community. Celebrating 185 years of growth, unity, and smiles of its parent company, A.S. Watson, the world’s largest health, wellness, and beauty retailer, the initiative reflects Watsons’ continued commitment to helping Filipinos prioritize health through preventive care, everyday wellness, and informed choices that fit seamlessly into daily life.

Designed as a complete wellness destination, the Watsons Great Health Fest 2026 brings together a wide range of trusted health, pharmacy, and personal care brands, expert-led services, and interactive mall activations, all in one dynamic space. Visitors can explore engaging booths, participate in fun and educational activities, and visit a dedicated pharmacy area where expert care meets the event's festive energy. Free health consultations are also available, providing attendees with professional guidance in a welcoming, approachable setting.