Pit Senyor to a Healthier You: Watsons Great Health Fest 2026 Joins the Sinulog Spirit

Wellness takes center stage this Sinulog season as the Philippines’ trusted and leading health and wellness retailer brings the Watsons Great Health Fest 2026 to SM Seaside City Cebu from January 15 to 21, 2026. Transforming health into a joyful, shared celebration rooted in Filipino culture, the event offers visitors a chance to jumpstart their wellness journey with savings of up to 85% off on their trusted health and wellness essentials.
Timed with Cebu’s most vibrant season, the Watsons Great Health Fest 2026 reimagines wellness by bringing everyday health closer to the community. Celebrating 185 years of growth, unity, and smiles of its parent company, A.S. Watson, the world’s largest health, wellness, and beauty retailer, the initiative reflects Watsons’ continued commitment to helping Filipinos prioritize health through preventive care, everyday wellness, and informed choices that fit seamlessly into daily life.
Designed as a complete wellness destination, the Watsons Great Health Fest 2026 brings together a wide range of trusted health, pharmacy, and personal care brands, expert-led services, and interactive mall activations, all in one dynamic space. Visitors can explore engaging booths, participate in fun and educational activities, and visit a dedicated pharmacy area where expert care meets the event's festive energy. Free health consultations are also available, providing attendees with professional guidance in a welcoming, approachable setting.
Adding to the excitement are exclusive Watsons Club offers and promotions from participating brands, including Watsons Generics, Salonpas, Regroe, Bactidol, WellNActiv, Erceflora, Conzace, Snow Caps, Myra, and Fern C, as well as up to ₱1 million in prizes to be won throughout the runs. Shoppers can find reliable, affordable options from Watsons Generics, reinforcing the brand’s mission to make quality healthcare solutions accessible to more Filipinos.
Following its Cebu kickoff, the Great Health Fest 2026 continues its nationwide journey with more runs across key locations, bringing the celebration of wellness closer to home for more communities. For those unable to visit the on-ground animation, Watsons ensures that no one is left out, with Watsons Great Health Fest 2026 promos also available via the Watsons App, extending the fiesta online.
From healthcare essentials to everyday wellness needs, Watsons makes taking charge of one’s health easier—online, in-store, and on the go. With over 1,200 stores nationwide, many with extended hours and an increasing number of 24/7 outlets, Watsons ensures healthcare support is always within reach. Through the Watsons App, customers can order online, choose in-store pickup, or have medicines delivered within 2 to 3 hours. Watsons also supports Watsons Club members with “Refill Your Meds” reminders, medicine discounts, and exclusive health and wellness offers—helping customers stay on top of their health and care for their loved ones with confidence. Together, these efforts reflect Watsons’ commitment to making healthcare more accessible and empowering Filipino individuals and families to make confident, healthier choices every day.
“At Watsons, our purpose goes beyond retail; it’s about uplifting the health and well-being of the communities we serve. Our promise to look good, do good, and feel great guides everything we do. Through the Watsons Great Health Fest 2026, we bring that promise to life by creating meaningful experiences that help communities feel supported, confident, and empowered to live healthier lives together,” said Danilo Chiong, Managing Director of Watsons Philippines.
“Health is most effective when it feels accessible and relevant to everyday life. By bringing the Watsons Great Health Fest 2026 to Cebu during Sinulog season, we’re reinforcing our role as a trusted health and wellness partner, one that supports preventive care, informed choices, and a more empowered approach to health within the community,” said Joweeh Liao, Director for Health Business Unit, Finance, and Property Development of Watsons Philippines.
Experience the complete health and wellness destination at the Watsons Great Health Fest 2026 at SM Seaside City Cebu, City Wing Atrium. For those who celebrate the festival from their home, Watsons App provides a gateway to these exclusive offers, available for download on the App Store or Google Play. By joining the Watsins Club, members can enjoy Great Health Fest deals anytime, anywhere.
Stay informed. Stay healthy. Stay empowered. With Watsons, caring for yourself is a choice you can confidently make—every single day. (PR)