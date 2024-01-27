PLDT and Smart amplify Grand Sinulog 2024.

PLDT Inc. and its wireless arm Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart) ramped up the splendor at the Philippines’ grandest festival, Sinulog, in support of the local government of Cebu City and Sinulog Foundation, Inc.

Cebuanos and tourists alike celebrated the 459th Fiesta of Señor Santo Niño in full swing, with the city buzzing with parades, concerts, pageantry, and spirited competitions.

“We are committed to honoring the rich heritage and passions of the Cebuanos. We believe in fostering a relationship with our loyal subscribers that extends beyond services - valuing their individuality and catering to their interests. Our aim is to be a part of their journey, not just during the festival, but in all aspects of their digital lifestyle," said Melvin Consunji Nubla, FVP and Head of Go-To-Market and Subscriber Management at Smart.