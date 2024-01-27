PLDT and Smart amplify Grand Sinulog 2024.

PLDT Inc. and its wireless arm Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart) ramped up the splendor at the Philippines’ grandest festival, Sinulog, in support of the local government of Cebu City and Sinulog Foundation, Inc.
Cebuanos and tourists alike celebrated the 459th Fiesta of Señor Santo Niño in full swing, with the city buzzing with parades, concerts, pageantry, and spirited competitions.
“We are committed to honoring the rich heritage and passions of the Cebuanos. We believe in fostering a relationship with our loyal subscribers that extends beyond services - valuing their individuality and catering to their interests. Our aim is to be a part of their journey, not just during the festival, but in all aspects of their digital lifestyle," said Melvin Consunji Nubla, FVP and Head of Go-To-Market and Subscriber Management at Smart.
PLDT and Smart fortified their communication and connectivity services in anticipation of Sinulog, enabling attendees to capture and share memorable moments from the festival.
Lovey Genoguin-Ascher, an Overseas Filipino Worker on vacation from Germany expressed her delight due to the reliability of Smart’s signal during the festival. “Smart’s signal was really good. We were able to stay connected and meet with my family members at our designated meeting points. We were also able to share photos and videos on social media,” said Ascher.
In addition, PLDT and Smart equipped Cebu media entities and the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño de Cebu with fast and reliable wired and data connectivity, facilitating the smooth livestreaming of the festival’s mardi gras, masses, solemn foot processions.
PLDT and Smart also set up booths at designated points around the city, providing immediate assistance to attendees, ensuring connectivity needs were met throughout the festival.
In collaboration with local partner establishments such as restaurants and bars, Smart also offered exclusive perks and discounts to loyal customers, part of continuing efforts to give back to subscribers and enhance their festival experience.
Overseeing Smart’s participation in Visayan festivities for more than half a decade, Lloyd Genesiran, Junior Manager and Sinulog Festival Lead of Smart Go-to-Market and Subscriber Management shared, “Our goal has always been to make Smart a meaningful part of Cebu City and its constituents. It's truly rewarding to see our hard work pay off and see the value we add to their Sinulog experience."
PLDT and Smart ensured the spirit of the Sinulog Festival was shared with everyone, on-site and online, part of broader initiatives connecting Filipinos, and as aligned with the Group's commitment to the Government's overall digitalization thrust. (SPONSORED CONTENT)