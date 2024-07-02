Pre-order the ASUS Vivobook S 15 Copilot+ PC in the Philippines

ASUS Philippines forefronts innovation with the introduction of the ASUS Vivobook S 15 (S5507), the first Copilot+ PC in the Philippines powered by Snapdragon X Elite processor, is available for pre-order from July 2 to July 10, 2024.
The Vivobook S 15 is a sleek AI-powered laptop designed for multi-faceted lifestyle consumers who will be able to maximize their requirements with the new Copilot+ features. Leading the new device is the highly efficient power of the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite Processor, letting you enjoy up to 18 hours of battery life for uninterrupted entertainment and productivity. The 3K 120 Hz ultra-large OLED display and immersive audio system are encased in a premium all-metal 1.47 cm-thin, 1.42 kg-light body, making it easy for it to be packed into a bag for the daily commute or travel. Featuring a mood-setting single-zone RGB keyboard with a dedicated Copilot key for instant AI assistance, Vivobook S 15 (S5507) revolutionizes your work and play.
The Vivobook S 15 (S5507) is backed up with the company’s ASUS 4A Quality & Service – a two-year international warranty, a free Office Home & Student 2021 lifetime license, and a one-year Microsoft 365 Basic subscription.
Your first ASUS COPILOT+ PC
With an integrated AI engine for optimized computing, Copilot+ in Windows for personalized assistance, and a suite of powerful ASUS AI applications, your PC is now your ultimate companion. With Copilot+ PC experiences, you can accelerate your productivity and creativity.
Easily find and remember what you have seen in your ASUS Vivobook S 15 (S5507) with Recall[1], generate and refine AI images in near real-time directly on the device using Cocreator, and bridge language barriers with Live Captions, translating audio from 40+ languages into English.
Aside from these Copilot+ PC features, Vivobook S 15 also includes ASUS-exclusive AI features such as Noise Cancellation for clear calls, Adaptive Dimming for improved privacy, and StoryCube for organizing your media files. Learn more about Copilot+ and other integrated AI experiences by visiting the ASUS Copilot+ PC website.
[1] Recall is coming soon through a post-launch Windows Update. See aka.ms/copilotpluspcs
Pre-order mechanics
Pre-order the ASUS Vivobook S 15 (S5507) from July 2 to July 10, 2024, and get a free Delsey Lagos Luggage worth P10,990.00. This early bird freebie is limited only to customers who placed pre-orders from select ASUS Exclusive Stores nationwide. Moreover, customers purchasing the Vivobook S 15 (S5507) during the pre-order period will also be eligible to receive the Cool for School bundles worth P15,990.00 alongside the early bird freebie by completing the registration process.
Once the pre-order period has concluded, customers are still eligible to receive the Cool for School bundles if they purchase the Vivobook S 15 (S5507) from July 11 to August 15, 2024. Terms and conditions apply.
