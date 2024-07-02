Pre-order the ASUS Vivobook S 15 Copilot+ PC in the Philippines

ASUS Philippines forefronts innovation with the introduction of the ASUS Vivobook S 15 (S5507), the first Copilot+ PC in the Philippines powered by Snapdragon X Elite processor, is available for pre-order from July 2 to July 10, 2024.

The Vivobook S 15 is a sleek AI-powered laptop designed for multi-faceted lifestyle consumers who will be able to maximize their requirements with the new Copilot+ features. Leading the new device is the highly efficient power of the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite Processor, letting you enjoy up to 18 hours of battery life for uninterrupted entertainment and productivity. The 3K 120 Hz ultra-large OLED display and immersive audio system are encased in a premium all-metal 1.47 cm-thin, 1.42 kg-light body, making it easy for it to be packed into a bag for the daily commute or travel. Featuring a mood-setting single-zone RGB keyboard with a dedicated Copilot key for instant AI assistance, Vivobook S 15 (S5507) revolutionizes your work and play.

The Vivobook S 15 (S5507) is backed up with the company’s ASUS 4A Quality & Service – a two-year international warranty, a free Office Home & Student 2021 lifetime license, and a one-year Microsoft 365 Basic subscription.