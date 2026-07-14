Primary Group of Builders marks 75 years with 2026 Ka-Tribu Run

Primary Group of Builders commemorated its 75th anniversary through the 2026 Ka-Tribu Run, held on July 11, 2026, at Robinsons Galleria Cebu, bringing together nearly 2,300 runners for a morning that celebrated fitness, camaraderie and community spirit.
Runners of all ages and fitness levels participated in five race categories: 21K, 15K, 7.5K, 3K, and 1K. From competitive athletes chasing personal bests to recreational runners, families, employees and first-time participants crossing the finish line together, the event showed the inclusive and welcoming spirit of the Ka-Tribu Run.
The run was organized as a meaningful celebration of 75 years of leadership, resilience, and lasting impact by Primary Group of Builders. Rooted in its purpose of building better tomorrows, the company has continued to shape industries, create opportunities and contribute to stronger communities across the Philippines through transformative developments and people-centered initiatives.
The event also carried a deeper purpose beyond the race itself. One hundred percent of the proceeds from the Ka-Tribu Run will be dedicated to the company's chosen scholars, reinforcing Primary Group of Builders' longstanding commitment to education and youth empowerment. By participating in the run, every runner contributed not only to a milestone celebration but also to helping provide educational opportunities for deserving students, ensuring that the company's legacy extends beyond infrastructure and into the lives of future generations.
The Ka-Tribu Run ultimately served as a tribute to the values that have guided Primary Group of Builders for the past seven and a half decades. As participants crossed the finish line, they became part of a celebration that honored the company's rich history while embracing a future built on collaboration, wellness, and social responsibility.
The 2026 Ka-Tribu Run proved that every step taken was a step toward building brighter futures. (SPONSORED CONTENT)