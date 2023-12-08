PrimaryHomes Inc. Hosts GPAN 2023: A Gala of Gratitude, Achievements, and Shared Vision

PREMIER and multi-awarded developer, PrimaryHomes Inc. (PHI), hosted its annual tradition of gratitude with the Grand Partners' Appreciation Night (GPAN) at the Waterfront Hotel and Casino in Cebu City on November 23, 2023, to honor and acknowledge the hard work and achievements of its partners.
With a theme, "Elegant Reverie: Cotillion Gala,” guests and partner-sellers experienced an evening filled with grace where they reveled in their jointly-shared achievements and vision of continued collaboration with PHI. This event is one of the highlights of the most comprehensive Ultra Sales Incentive Program by the company.
Top performing partners were acknowledged during the Ultra Recognition 2023. To recognize individual achievements, highly performing agents were spotlighted during the sales agents awards. Renz Arthur Q. Abucejo of Horizons Realty received the 2023 Salesperson of the Year for Bohol-Negros, while Jovelyn Coyoca of Leuterio Realty & Brokerage received the 2023 Salesperson of the Year for Cebu.
In its tribute to excellence, PHI not only honored individual sales agents but also awarded realty firms for their crucial role in propelling the sales of the company. Leuterio Realty & Brokerage earned the 2023 Realty of the Year, highlighting its continuous leadership among PHI's partner broker firms.
Shiela Avergonzado from Leuterio Realty & Brokerage earned the Huwaran Award for Bohol, Lebert Jangas from Leuterio Realty & Brokerage earned the Huwaran Award for Negros, and Mitsu Omlan from Yeshua Realty and Brokerage earned the Huwaran Award for Cebu. The Huwaran Award is given to accomplished sellers with stories that can help inspire their colleagues in the industry.
During the event, a new award, the PrimaryHomes DigiStars, was also launched to highlight partners' digital brilliance on social media platforms, emphasizing technology's integration in real estate. For having the highest combined engagements and views across all platforms, Mark Dave Pialago of Skyland Realty earned the DigiStar of the Year recognition and received a cash prize of P30,000.
The PrimaryHomes “Reliable Circle” was also recognized for its exceptional dedication and unwavering commitment and passion. The esteemed group extends beyond the offerings of the Ultra Sales Incentives Bundle, presenting a gateway to unparalleled advantages. Prospective members can join by achieving a sales milestone of at least P10 million.
Reliable Circle Members are granted access to numerous benefits and incentives such as enticing vacation packages and an additional advantage in the highly sought-after “Pabahay Program.” Embracing the Reliable Circle as a challenge empowers partners to discover their greater selves— excellent, and above all, champions.
To top it all, PHI gave away millions in prizes, including four house and lot units during the most anticipated Ultra Grand Raffle Draw. The Ultra Raffle is another major component of PHI's Ultra Sales Incentive program where each partner-seller earned raffle entries for every unit sold. In a thrilling finale, two guests ended the night riding off on new motorcycles, and 4 fortunate guests closed the event with keys to their new homes in the grand raffle draw.
As the Grand Partners' Appreciation Night transformed from a mere ceremony to a celebration of shared accomplishments and collective passion, PHI has then again reaffirmed its dedication to providing unwavering support for its sales partners. As the most reliable partner in the real estate industry, PrimaryHomes believes that by fostering strong partnerships with its sales partners, together they can deliver enhanced experiences and even more reliable services to their clients.
To know more about Primary Homes or how to become a sales partner, visit its website, , or its Facebook page, Primary Homes Inc. (SPONSORED CONTENT)