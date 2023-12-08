PrimaryHomes Inc. Hosts GPAN 2023: A Gala of Gratitude, Achievements, and Shared Vision

PREMIER and multi-awarded developer, PrimaryHomes Inc. (PHI), hosted its annual tradition of gratitude with the Grand Partners' Appreciation Night (GPAN) at the Waterfront Hotel and Casino in Cebu City on November 23, 2023, to honor and acknowledge the hard work and achievements of its partners.

With a theme, "Elegant Reverie: Cotillion Gala,” guests and partner-sellers experienced an evening filled with grace where they reveled in their jointly-shared achievements and vision of continued collaboration with PHI. This event is one of the highlights of the most comprehensive Ultra Sales Incentive Program by the company.

Top performing partners were acknowledged during the Ultra Recognition 2023. To recognize individual achievements, highly performing agents were spotlighted during the sales agents awards. Renz Arthur Q. Abucejo of Horizons Realty received the 2023 Salesperson of the Year for Bohol-Negros, while Jovelyn Coyoca of Leuterio Realty & Brokerage received the 2023 Salesperson of the Year for Cebu.

In its tribute to excellence, PHI not only honored individual sales agents but also awarded realty firms for their crucial role in propelling the sales of the company. Leuterio Realty & Brokerage earned the 2023 Realty of the Year, highlighting its continuous leadership among PHI's partner broker firms.

Shiela Avergonzado from Leuterio Realty & Brokerage earned the Huwaran Award for Bohol, Lebert Jangas from Leuterio Realty & Brokerage earned the Huwaran Award for Negros, and Mitsu Omlan from Yeshua Realty and Brokerage earned the Huwaran Award for Cebu. The Huwaran Award is given to accomplished sellers with stories that can help inspire their colleagues in the industry.