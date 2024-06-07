Prime Cebu Investments offers diversification in portfolio, unlocks boundless opportunities for investors

For investors, diversification isn't just a strategyâ€”it's a necessity. As they hunt for the next big opportunity, all eyes are on Cebu. Apart from harboring the government’s support and developers’ attention, Cebu conceals investments with immense potential for portfolio growth.
Wentworth Development Corporation, a homegrown company, has exclusively partnered with global real estate agency Santos Knight Frank to help manage and market some of its prime assets.
This 3,696 sqm commercial property for sale has three lots, with the largest being Lot 677 on Colon Street. The other two lots, separated from Lot 677 by Estero Tinago, are accessible via Vicente Gullas Street. The bounding streets have widths spanning from 12 to 18 meters. This property boasts a strategic location between Gaisano Mall and 138 Mall, and is directly across from the University of the Visayas.
This warehouse/industrial property for sale is located along the southeast corners of Lapu-Lapu, Legaspi, and Urdaneta Streets in Brgy. San Roque. It also has access along M.J. Cuenco Avenue. This expansive site includes six adjoining lots, covering a total area of 4,346 sqm, and features an existing warehouse structure.
Since it is located in the historical part of the city, it is protected under the
This 6,789 sqm residential compound for sale offers a potential income-generating residential complex or townhouse development. Currently, the compound features several residential buildings, including three residences and a garage or stock room. Located at the southwest end of Uytengsu Extension, extending partly to R. Landon within Brgy. Sambag, this property is in close proximity to The Seven Archangels Pension House, the Villalon Building, Cebu City Sports Complex, and Cebu Normal University.
