Prime Cebu Investments offers diversification in portfolio, unlocks boundless opportunities for investors

This warehouse/industrial property for sale is located along the southeast corners of Lapu-Lapu, Legaspi, and Urdaneta Streets in Brgy. San Roque. It also has access along M.J. Cuenco Avenue. This expansive site includes six adjoining lots, covering a total area of 4,346 sqm, and features an existing warehouse structure.

Since it is located in the historical part of the city, it is protected under the Heritage Protection Ordinance .

This 6,789 sqm residential compound for sale offers a potential income-generating residential complex or townhouse development. Currently, the compound features several residential buildings, including three residences and a garage or stock room. Located at the southwest end of Uytengsu Extension, extending partly to R. Landon within Brgy. Sambag, this property is in close proximity to The Seven Archangels Pension House, the Villalon Building, Cebu City Sports Complex, and Cebu Normal University.

