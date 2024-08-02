Primeworld completes second condo tower in Mactan

Primeworld Land Holdings Inc. (PLHI) marked a significant milestone with the official turnover of Primeworld District Tower H condominium on July 20, 2024, in Agus, Mactan. The event, featured a vibrant Caribbean-themed party, and united executives, homeowners, and esteemed guests, including real estate professionals.
The celebration included a tropical atmosphere with colorful décor, lively music, and Caribbean-inspired cuisine. Also spotlighting the event was its Mid-Year Awarding ceremony showcasing the exceptional dedication and success of brokers and agents, with awards presented in various categories.
This achievement for PLHI demonstrated its commitment to offering premium residential spaces. Tower H, the newest addition to the Primeworld District, features resort-style living with upscale amenities and a prime location, attracting interest from discerning buyers and investors.
Strategically located in Lapu-Lapu City, the Primeworld District continues to set new standards for urban living, combining convenience, luxury, and community. The successful turnover of Tower H enhances PLHI’s reputation as a leading developer dedicated to excellence and innovation in the real estate industry.
As the event concluded, there was anticipation and excitement for future developments by PLHI. The company’s dedication to providing exceptional living experiences remains unwavering, promising more milestones and celebrations in the years to come.
Tower H features a total of 328 units and 75 parking slots, 85 percent of units are sold as of this writing. (SPONSORED CONTENT)