Primeworld completes second condo tower in Mactan

Primeworld Land Holdings Inc. (PLHI) marked a significant milestone with the official turnover of Primeworld District Tower H condominium on July 20, 2024, in Agus, Mactan. The event, featured a vibrant Caribbean-themed party, and united executives, homeowners, and esteemed guests, including real estate professionals.

The celebration included a tropical atmosphere with colorful décor, lively music, and Caribbean-inspired cuisine. Also spotlighting the event was its Mid-Year Awarding ceremony showcasing the exceptional dedication and success of brokers and agents, with awards presented in various categories.

This achievement for PLHI demonstrated its commitment to offering premium residential spaces. Tower H, the newest addition to the Primeworld District, features resort-style living with upscale amenities and a prime location, attracting interest from discerning buyers and investors.