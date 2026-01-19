Primeworld Pinnacle officially breaks ground

Primeworld Land Holding Inc. marked a major milestone with the official groundbreaking of Primeworld Pinnacle, a 30-storey residential development rising along V. Rama Avenue, one of Cebu City’s most strategic urban corridors.
The ceremony signaled the project's transition from vision to reality. Following the groundbreaking ceremony was a capsule layering ceremony led by Primeworld Land Holding Inc. Chief executive officer Sherwin Uy, with the involvement of Alex Tan, Mario Roy Guibao, Allexiss Tan, Nelba Pangilinan and Jami Lee Laniba.
The event marked Primeworld's commitment to providing Cebuanos with a home that balances urban convenience with modern luxury. Just a stone's throw away from major hospitals and business hubs, Primeworld Pinnacle is designed to be the peak of city living.
Primeworld Land Holding Inc. expressed gratitude to its partners, stakeholders, and future residents for their trust and support as the project moves forward. Primeworld Pinnacle is expected to become a new landmark in the area, reinforcing the company’s message that there is a home for every Cebuano at Primeworld Land. (SPONSORED CONTENT)