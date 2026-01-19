Primeworld Pinnacle officially breaks ground

Primeworld Land Holding Inc. marked a major milestone with the official groundbreaking of Primeworld Pinnacle, a 30-storey residential development rising along V. Rama Avenue, one of Cebu City’s most strategic urban corridors.

The ceremony signaled the project's transition from vision to reality. Following the groundbreaking ceremony was a capsule layering ceremony led by Primeworld Land Holding Inc. Chief executive officer Sherwin Uy, with the involvement of Alex Tan, Mario Roy Guibao, Allexiss Tan, Nelba Pangilinan and Jami Lee Laniba.