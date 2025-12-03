ProtekTODO: Financial Protection Within Reach, Christmas Care You Can Feel

Filipinos are known for their malasakit — always finding ways to care for their loved ones. Amid rising prices, many now turn to practical yet meaningful ways to secure their family’s peace of mind.
Reflecting the values of malasakit and practicality, Palawan ProtekTODO, from your trusted Palawan Pawnshop-Palawan Express Pera Padala, offers insurance that is designed to be affordable and accessible for the everyday Filipino. Just like everyday essentials available in sachets, ProtekTODO makes financial protection available in small, abot-kaya prices – easy to purchase, easy to understand, and easy to benefit from.
Chief Business Development Officer Lisa Castro-Sabado explained: “ProtekTODO represents more than just affordable insurance — it’s a step toward a future where every Filipino has access to protection that fits their lifestyle and budget. We’re making financial security not a privilege, but a norm for every family, in every community – truly patingi-tingi ang presyo pero todo ang benepisyo (affordable but full of benefits).”
With low-priced insurance policies that cover everything from health, dengue, hospital confinement, accidents, fire, travel, and even pets, ProtekTODO empowers more Filipinos to secure peace of mind without the burden of expensive premiums or intimidating paperwork.
Because for , protection should not be out of reach, the policies start at just P20, and are available at Palawan Pawnshop branches, on the PalawanPay app, and on Shopee and Lazada.
Turning Everyday Financial Protection Into a Gift of Care
Filipinos start early in preparing for Christmas. Homes begin to sparkle with parols, familiar carols fill the air, and families eagerly get ready for their annual gift exchanges, a cherished tradition that celebrates generosity, joy, and togetherness. For Filipinos, gift-giving is an act of pagmamalasakit, a heartfelt expression of love and thoughtfulness.
Christmas-themed and ready to hand out, ProtekTODO insurance policies offer simple yet powerful ways to ensure that your loved ones are protected against life’s uncertainties. Ultimately, it is a gift that delivers a message: “I want you safe, protected, and ready for whatever comes your way.” This holiday season, as Filipino homes fill with light, laughter, and the warmth of family gatherings, Palawan ProtekTODO reminds everyone that one of the most thoughtful gifts are those that protect the people we love.
Affordable, practical, and deeply personal, ProtekTODO insurance policies can be given as standalone presents, tucked inside an envelope with a Christmas card or aguinaldo, or added to a gift basket — transforming financial protection into something tangible and festive.
“This year, we want to help Filipinos show they care in a way that truly matters,” shares Bernard Kaibigan, Chief Marketing Officer of the Palawan Group. “Gift-giving in the Philippines is a tradition, an expression of love, thoughtfulness, and connection with the people we cherish. With ProtekTODO, we’re helping families protect what’s most important while keeping the true spirit of Christmas alive. It’s about turning care into something personal, meaningful, and memorable; it’s a reminder that their safety and well-being truly matter.”
According to a Kantar Philippines Holiday Study (2021), 83% of Filipinos prioritize value-for-money gifts with food, clothing, and household items topping the list. These reflect the Filipino preference for gifts that are both useful and heartfelt. Palawan ProtekTODO builds on that insight by introducing insurance as a new kind of practice gift — one that offers peace of mind. ProtekTODO insurance policies make the intangible concept of financial protection feel as special and personal as any beautifully wrapped present under the tree.
This Christmas, give the gift of financial protection without breaking the bank. Get ProtekTODO Insurance at any Palawan Pawnshop or Palawan Express Pera Padala branch. (PR)