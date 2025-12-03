ProtekTODO: Financial Protection Within Reach, Christmas Care You Can Feel

Filipinos are known for their malasakit — always finding ways to care for their loved ones. Amid rising prices, many now turn to practical yet meaningful ways to secure their family’s peace of mind.

Reflecting the values of malasakit and practicality, Palawan ProtekTODO, from your trusted Palawan Pawnshop-Palawan Express Pera Padala, offers insurance that is designed to be affordable and accessible for the everyday Filipino. Just like everyday essentials available in sachets, ProtekTODO makes financial protection available in small, abot-kaya prices – easy to purchase, easy to understand, and easy to benefit from.

Chief Business Development Officer Lisa Castro-Sabado explained: “ProtekTODO represents more than just affordable insurance — it’s a step toward a future where every Filipino has access to protection that fits their lifestyle and budget. We’re making financial security not a privilege, but a norm for every family, in every community – truly patingi-tingi ang presyo pero todo ang benepisyo (affordable but full of benefits).”

With low-priced insurance policies that cover everything from health, dengue, hospital confinement, accidents, fire, travel, and even pets, ProtekTODO empowers more Filipinos to secure peace of mind without the burden of expensive premiums or intimidating paperwork.