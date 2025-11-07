PSA: Watsons Nationwide Sale is coming! Enjoy huge deals, promos for all your health and beauty needs at the last sale of the year!

Spread the holiday cheer

Still looking for the perfect holiday gift? Check out Watsons for limited edition gift sets — available this Holiday season. This year, Watsons stores are bringing in a "Holiday Remix" with the season's hits in health and wellness. Mix and match through the different products to enjoy discounts and bring a thoughtful touch to spread joyful cheer. So if you're looking for something extra special for your loved ones, head to your nearest Watsons store or shop in official Watsons stores online!



Championing health and wellness

The celebration doesn’t stop there! Watsons and Unilab are taking health and wellness to the next level with the Unilab x Watsons: Share the Alaga Run on February 22, 2026 at the SM Mall of Asia Complex. Be part of the movement for health and happiness as Watsons marks 185 years of caring for every Filipino. Plus, from November 2025 to February 15, 2026, every Unilab purchase at Watsons Online comes with a FREE Share the Alaga race kit — your ticket to run, celebrate, and live well together!

Huge discounts and deals are all within your reach with over 1,200+ Watsons stores nationwide and via the Watsons app or website . Use the O+O features such as Click & Collect or Express Delivery to get all your health and beauty needs for a more convenient experience. Don't miss out on all the exciting promos and deals by becoming a Watsons Club member today!

Stay tuned for new updates and follow @watsonsph on Instagram, @WatsonsPH on Facebook, and @watsonsphilippines on TikTok. (PR)