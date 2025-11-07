PSA: Watsons Nationwide Sale is coming! Enjoy huge deals, promos for all your health and beauty needs at the last sale of the year!

Mark your calendars: the Watsons Nationwide Sale is finally here!
Don’t miss out on the huge discounts on the last sale of the year from Watsons, the most loved health and beauty retailer. This November 13 to 16, go all out and treat yourself to the biggest shopping spree for all things health and beauty. Whether you’re replenishing your essentials or trying something new, this is your chance to save big with up to 50 percent off and exciting Buy 1, Get 1 deals across your favorite brands.
Stock up on vitamins and supplements to keep your healthy lifestyle in check! Take your pick from trusted supplement brands like Watsons Generics, Myra, Poten-Cee, Essentiale and Erceflora. Enjoy even more exciting discounts from over-the-counter medicines like Biogesic, Neozep, and Enervon, and even hair health products like Regroe. Keep pain away also with first aid essentials such as Mediplast and Vantelin.
Curate your beauty routine with discounts for all your skincare and beauty needs — from Maybelline, BYS, Y.O.U, Deoproce and more. Get the most out of your shopping spree through more beauty essentials with personal care from Dove, Nivea, Olay and Garnier, and even haircare products from brands like Head and Shoulders and Hair Treats.
Make the most out of 2025’s final Watsons Nationwide sale and enjoy exclusive bank offers from BDO, RCBC, Metrobank and Chinabank to make your shopping cart – and your wallet – happy.
Still looking for the perfect holiday gift? Check out Watsons for limited edition gift sets — available this Holiday season. This year, Watsons stores are bringing in a "Holiday Remix" with the season's hits in health and wellness. Mix and match through the different products to enjoy discounts and bring a thoughtful touch to spread joyful cheer. So if you're looking for something extra special for your loved ones, head to your nearest Watsons store or shop in official Watsons stores online!
The celebration doesn’t stop there! Watsons and Unilab are taking health and wellness to the next level with the Unilab x Watsons: Share the Alaga Run on February 22, 2026 at the SM Mall of Asia Complex. Be part of the movement for health and happiness as Watsons marks 185 years of caring for every Filipino. Plus, from November 2025 to February 15, 2026, every Unilab purchase at Watsons Online comes with a FREE Share the Alaga race kit — your ticket to run, celebrate, and live well together!
Huge discounts and deals are all within your reach with over 1,200+ Watsons stores nationwide and via the or . Use the O+O features such as Click & Collect or Express Delivery to get all your health and beauty needs for a more convenient experience. Don't miss out on all the exciting promos and deals by becoming a Watsons Club member today!
