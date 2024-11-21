Puregold Affirms Consumer Trust with Best Value Offerings and Pricing Ahead of the Holiday Season

As the Philippine economy stabilizes, consumer spending is expected to rebound, signaling a promising outlook for the retail sector. The recent decline in inflation—from 3.3% in August to 1.9% in September, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA)—offers significant financial relief to Filipino households, particularly as the holiday season approaches.

In response, leading multi-channel retailer Puregold reinforces its commitment to supporting consumers through strategic pricing and essential discounts. By prioritizing consumer needs and ensuring affordability, Puregold remains a reliable partner for Filipino families and micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), helping them navigate the changing economic landscape.

Puregold recognizes the importance of the holiday season and aims to make it affordable for Filipino families by offering complete, accessible and budget-friendly essential goods.

Key to this is Puregold’s "Mas Pinababang Presyo Araw-Araw" program, which offers daily discounts on essential goods, benefiting both individual consumers and small businesses. Additionally, its "Hakot Every 1" initiative, which provides monthly discounts to Tindahan Ni Aling Puring (TNAP) and Perks members, has proven highly effective to augment the shoppers’ budgets. Plus, the upcoming November 10th Hakot features substantial discounts on growing up milk, baby accessories and sanitary hygiene items, and is expected to draw massive participation from loyal customers.

Puregold’s focus on affordability, coupled with its operational efficiency and supplier relationships, positions the company as a key player in the retail sector. As the holiday season approaches, Puregold’s proactive measures to support consumers and small businesses reflect its long-term commitment to driving sustainable growth and value creation for shareholders.