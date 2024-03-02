Puregold eases everyone’s budget amidst ongoing price hikes in the Philippines

Amid the country's inflation and increasing cost of living, Puregold Price Club Inc. is steadfast in its commitment to consumers. Puregold “Hakot Every1” is part of its ongoing efforts to support Filipino families facing financial challenges. It is a monthly initiative aimed at easing the burden of grocery expenses.

On March 1, Puregold will offer significant discounts on various breakfast essentials. Tindahan Ni Aling Puring and Perks program members can enjoy up to a 10 percent discount on select items, including coffee, creamer, and bread. This initiative is designed to cater to various needs, whether for daily consumption, replenishment of household supplies, or resale in local sari-sari stores.

Furthermore, Puregold emphasizes its dedication to providing quality products at competitive prices. The company has made a conscious effort to offer branded national products at reduced costs, ensuring customers do not compromise on quality while seeking affordability. This strategy reflects Puregold's ongoing commitment to serving the Filipino community and contributing to improving their lives amidst economic challenges.

(SPONSORED CONTENT)