Radisson Blu Cebu continues advent calendar tradition

Radisson Blu Hotel Cebu continues the Advent Calendar tradition for the second year in a row, helping create a more exciting Christmas for kids, and their house-mothers, of the SOS Children’s Village.

Starting on December 1, the life size Advent Calendar helps count down the days until Christmas Day, or the “arrival of Christ '' whereby, traditionally, each numbered box contains a small surprise to make the countdown more fun. Radisson Blu Hotel Cebu, however, takes it a notch higher this year inviting all the houses of the SOS Children’s Village to sequentially open one box a day and have their individual wish-lists granted!

Together with the different departments including the hotel’s Sports Fest teams, some long-staying guests, suppliers, and top clients who all wish to remain anonymous, have volunteered to successively host specific days to open one box at a time, meet the wonderful kids and the indefatigable house-moms and join them for breakfast, lunch, or dinner at Feria and talk, learn, and share about each other’s lives.

As humbling as the various teams and individuals have found this activity, it has brought more awe, wonder, and excitement to children who have had their share of daunting adversities.

With the hotel’s underlying holiday message of fostering a steadfast community and valuing traditions, this adopted ritual unveils more than just surprises. It highlights the season of sharing and giving, and this Advent Calendar tradition is carried out the Radisson Blu Cebu way—by giving the children and housemothers of the SOS Children’s Village a memorable Christmas for years to come.