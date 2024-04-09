Radisson Blu Cebu receives 2023 operational excellence award.

Radisson Blu Hotel Cebu’s respective teams took the GM’s Conference as an opportunity to remind the international attendees of the creativity and sincerity of Cebuano and Filipino hospitality, and receiving the Operational Excellence Award was another affirmation of the team’s dedication to showcasing this brand of service intended to turn each stay, meeting, and experience into the next memorable moment.

For reservations and other inquiries, call 032 402 9900 or e-mail info.radissonblucebu@radisson.com. (SPONSORED CONTENT)