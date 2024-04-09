Feature

Radisson Blu Cebu receives 2023 operational excellence award

Center left: Radisson Blu Hotel Cebu General Manager, Marko Janssen receiving the award with Andre De Jong, Area Senior VP SEAP, flanked by the Awards Night hosts Edina Szabo, Associate Director for People & Culture SEAP, and Harpeet Singh Chhatwal, VP for People & Culture MEA, SA & SEAP.
Radisson Blu Hotel Cebu has, once again, bagged the Operational Excellence Award among Radisson Hotel Group’s Southeast Asia Pacific (SEAP) hotels, announced in the recently concluded Radisson Hotel Group SEAP General Managers Conference held on March 25 to 27, 2024, in Cebu City.

The Operational Excellence Award is accorded to the hotel whose exemplary performance across the region exhibits an impressive delivery of all its key performance indicators (KPI), including an assessment of the hotel’s overall portfolio optimisation, brand and product, marketing, sales and revenue management, responsible business, maximising cost advantages, management of organisation talent, all achieved together with an overall compliance with Radisson Hotel Group’s high-quality standards.

The award was received by Radisson Blu Hotel Cebu’s General Manager, Marko Janssen, together with high-level executives in attendance, from the global office, including the Area Senior Vice President for SEAP hotels, Andre De Jong, who shared the stage during the awarding ceremony.

Radisson Blu Hotel Cebu’s respective teams took the GM’s Conference as an opportunity to remind the international attendees of the creativity and sincerity of Cebuano and Filipino hospitality, and receiving the Operational Excellence Award was another affirmation of the team’s dedication to showcasing this brand of service intended to turn each stay, meeting, and experience into the next memorable moment.

