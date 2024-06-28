RADISSON BLU CEBU WINS IN TRAVEL+LEISURE LUXURY AWARDS

RADISSON Blu Hotel Cebu has recently been recognized as one of 10 of the Best City Hotels in the Philippines, in the prestigious Travel+Leisure magazine Luxury Awards, Asia Pacific, for 2024. As the only nominee from Cebu City, this recognition is likewise more prized as a true testament to the brand and the team’s commitment to providing an exceptional guest experience that is enjoyed and shared across the globe.

The Travel+Leisure Luxury Awards is the beloved magazine’s annual readers’ survey of the best hotels, spas, and more, and is a highly-coveted acclaim for brands in the hospitality industry as the winners are pooled from the magazine’s team of editors and contributors in Southeast Asia, together with the results of a voting opened to the public, done until the 31st of March this year.

With its central location in Cebu City, being in close proximity to commercial hubs, business districts, heritage sites, and Cebu’s ever-growing gastronomic scene, Radisson Blu Hotel Cebu is as a prime choice for business travelers seeking value for money without compromising comfort in a bustling part of town, while the hotel also thrives as a venue for a plethora of social and corporate events–from intimate celebrations to widely-attended conferences–delivering truly memorable experiences.

To win a spot among only 9 other luxury City Hotels in the country is a validation of the Radisson Blu Hotel Cebu team’s commitment to delivering next-level hospitality and this Travel+Leisure Luxury Award serves as further motivation to continue to exceed guests' expectations and create more memorable moments.

