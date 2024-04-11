Rafi, ICOMOS Philippines upholds culture and heritage in Cebu

Leveraging on past lessons for a viable and sustainable future, Rafi and ICOMOS Philippines will work together to share essential and valuable information to advance conservation practices and causes. Furthermore, the partnership hopes to rally for more participation by other like-minded organizations and individuals on causes for the development of culture and heritage conservation.

“Rafi has always believed in working in partnership with other stakeholders, other organizations and other people and we do so through shared values and dreams. I’d like to thank you [ICOMOS Philippines] for putting your trust in Rafi to carry out these projects. I am confident that our visions and aspirations are aligned, and that we are all moving in the same direction. In Rafi, we talk about the bugsay, and how each of us has our own bugsay which we call the skills, resources, and abilities that enable us to move forward. And when we use these bugsays together, we can reach that common destination. We look forward to bugsay with you for the benefit of Cebu, the Cebuanos and the Philippines,” Rafi President and Chief executive officer Amaya A. Fansler, expressed in her speech. (PR)