Ralph Lauren Spring/Summer 2026 Campaign

Shot by David Sims with a campaign video by Jacob Sutton, the Spring 2026 campaign unfolds across three chapters. A World of Speed captures motorsport’s intensity with modern sophistication: polished chrome, winding coastal roads and the filter of the morning light. By the Sea celebrates nautical elegance, as sleek speedboats cut through open water, cotton dresses flutter in the wind and tailored tuxedos mimic the straight lines of speedboats. On the Green explores the graceful world of polo, golf, and tennis, where sport embodies vitality, style and tradition.

This season also features a new Ralph Lauren x MLB collection celebrating six legendary teams: the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs, Philadelphia Phillies, Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays.

The campaign will be brought to life this summer with activations across the globe including California, Sydney and Tokyo. (PR)