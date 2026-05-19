Ralph Lauren Spring/Summer 2026 Campaign

Ralph Lauren introduces its Spring 2026 campaign that pays homage to the timeless intersection of sport and style that has defined the brand for generations.
The new campaign draws from Ralph Lauren’s rich heritage where athletic pursuits meet refined elegance, from the sophisticated traditions of polo to the exhilarating energy of racetracks and the boundless freedom of nautical life.
Shot by David Sims with a campaign video by Jacob Sutton, the Spring 2026 campaign unfolds across three chapters. A World of Speed captures motorsport’s intensity with modern sophistication: polished chrome, winding coastal roads and the filter of the morning light. By the Sea celebrates nautical elegance, as sleek speedboats cut through open water, cotton dresses flutter in the wind and tailored tuxedos mimic the straight lines of speedboats. On the Green explores the graceful world of polo, golf, and tennis, where sport embodies vitality, style and tradition.
This season also features a new Ralph Lauren x MLB collection celebrating six legendary teams: the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs, Philadelphia Phillies, Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays.
The campaign will be brought to life this summer with activations across the globe including California, Sydney and Tokyo. (PR)