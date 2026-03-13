Real people, real results: Kojie.san’s holiday millionaire promo awards P1M each to two deserving youths

Kojie.san, one of the best-selling lightening soap brand in the Philippines, recently celebrated the culmination of its Holiday Millionaire campaign with a formal awarding event at the Beauty Elements Ventures Inc. headquarters in Makati City.

The event brought together company leadership, media partners, and the brand team to recognize the campaign’s two grand prize winners: Patris Ape of Negros Occidental and Kiven Klyde Terania of Negros Oriental. Each received ₱1 million in cash.

Patris, a college student who has been using Kojie.san since high school, joined the promo multiple times and plans to use her winnings to support her education and help her siblings pursue theirs.

Kiven, meanwhile, joined the promo after being encouraged by his girlfriend, a longtime Kojie.san user. Having paused his studies to help his father in their family’s sugarcane farm, he plans to use the prize to support his parents and eventually return to school.

Their stories became the highlight of the campaign’s conclusion—proof that the Holiday Millionaire promo was designed to reward real people whose everyday routines already include the brand.

“At its core, Kojie.san has always been a brand built on real, visible results. And over time, that’s what has earned us the trust of so many loyal consumers—people who continue to make us part of their everyday routine,” said Nikki Filio, BEVi Marketing Director.

The Holiday Millionaire campaign was created as a way of recognizing that trust.

“With this campaign, we wanted to build on that relationship,” Filio explained. “To take something familiar—something as simple as daily use—and turn it into something more meaningful. Not just through big wins, but through real moments of reward that more people can experience.”